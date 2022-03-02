Fish fry dinners reported to the Tribune include:
• Epiphany of the Lord Parish: Fridays, 4:30-6:30 p.m., St. Brigid social hall, 383 Arch St. Dine-in or take-out.
• St. Philip Parish: Fridays, 4-7 p.m., St. Philip Parish Hall, 401 S. Mercer St., Linesville. Dine-in or take-out.
• Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department: Fridays, 4-7 p.m., 330 Main St. Take-out orders only. Call in orders at (814) 654-7222.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958: Fridays, noon to 8 p.m., 206 St. John St., Titusville. Dine-in or take-out. Call in orders at (814) 827-9408.
• West Mead 2 Volunteer Fire Department: Fridays, 5-8 p.m., West Mead 2 social hall, 20607 Ryan Road. Dine-in or take-out.