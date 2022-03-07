LINESVILLE — Three people as well as pets escaped injury in an early-morning house fire in Linesville on Saturday, according to Chief Bill Mickle of Linesville Volunteer Fire Department.
“When we arrived there were flames coming out of the second-floor window,” Mickle said Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the Ben Collier residence, 381 E. Erie St., around 2:20 a.m. after Collier’s roommate saw a smoky haze inside the house and heard crackling sounds coming from the second floor, Mickle said.
Collier, his girlfriend and the roommate were able to get out safely, Mickle said. Three dogs and a pet snake also were able to be removed safely from the two-story home.
“The guys did a great job in getting it knocked down quickly,” Mickle said of the fire. “Nobody got hurt and we got the home sealed up.”
The fire is believed to have started in a second-floor bedroom and may be electrical in origin, the chief said. However, a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is expected to investigate the cause of the fire today.
Linesville was assisted by Summit Township, Conneaut Lake, Conneautville, North Shenango Township, Fallowfield, Springboro and Andover, Ohio, volunteer fire departments as well as Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance Service.
Firefighters returned to quarters by 5 a.m.