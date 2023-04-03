An early morning fire in the city has claimed one life.
The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. a6 699 Pine St.
Meadville Central Fire Department confirms the fire has claimed the life of an elderly woman. Her identity has not been released as yet.
Firemen confirmed flames were coming from multiple windows of the two-story home when they arrived.
A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal and the Crawford County Coroner's Office are assisting in the investigation.
Check later today with meadvilletribune.com for more information.
