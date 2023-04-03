Pine Street fire

An early morning fire on Pine Street has claimed the life of an elderly woman.

 DOUG SEKERSKI/Special to the Tribune

An early morning fire in the city has claimed one life.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. a6 699 Pine St.

Meadville Central Fire Department confirms the fire has claimed the life of an elderly woman. Her identity has not been released as yet.

Firemen confirmed flames were coming from multiple windows of the two-story home when they arrived.

A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal and the Crawford County Coroner's Office are assisting in the investigation.

Check later today with meadvilletribune.com for more information.

React to this story:

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you