EAST FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Fallen firewood from a towed trailer damaged a Franklin man’s vehicle on Route 322.
The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 322, west of Gravel Pit Road in East Fairfield Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville. The crash site is about 6 miles southeast of Meadville.
Jonathan M. Myers, 35, of Meadville was driving northwest on Route 322 in a sport utility vehicle (SUV) that was towing a trailer loaded with firewood when the load shifted, police said.
The shift caused firewood to fall from the trailer and spill onto both lanes of the highway.
Police said Eric V. Weber, 50, of Franklin was traveling in an SUV southeast on Route 322 and saw firewood roll into his lane of travel. Weber unsuccessfully attempted to stop his vehicle in time.
Weber’s SUV then hit firewood in the roadway, which caused disabling damage to his SUV, police said. Weber was able to get his vehicle stopped along the shoulder of the road.
Police said Myers had stopped his SUV, collected the firewood in both lanes, then got into his vehicle and drove off without exchanging information with Weber.
Myers has been cited by state police with a summary offense of careless driving, according to online court records.
