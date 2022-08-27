WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Attendance at the 2022 Crawford County Fair picked up as the week went on, according to fair officials.
For Monday through Thursday, the fair has had a total of 25,908 wristbands issued for paid admissions with $153,410 in total gate admissions paid.
This year’s fair officially is a total of six days — Monday through Saturday, though the fairgrounds opened Sunday for the Darci Lynne concert, but with free general admission.
Also, the 2022 fair has a staggered pricing schedule — ranging from free to $8, depending on the time of day and the day itself.
Wristbands are issued automatically if a person pays the $5 or $8 admission fee — which allows for a same-day return. Wristbands also are issued to those who have a paid weekly pass and show it when they leave.
Cheryl Hamilton, a Crawford County Fair Board member and its recording secretary, said the breakdown of wristband and gate admissions were:
Monday and Tuesday (combined) 7,856 wristbands and $36,000 in total gate admissions
Wednesday 7,701 wristbands and $50,050;
Thursday 10,351 wristbands and $67,360.
In addition, Thursday night’s truck and tractor pull had ticket sales of $27,010 — 2,701 tickets sold at $10 each, Dean Maynard, the fair board’s president, said. Also, there was an estimated $3,500 in pit passes sold for the event at $20 each, Maynard told the Tribune.
