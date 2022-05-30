SAEGERTOWN — An inmate being sought by state police for escaping from Crawford County jail on Friday was apprehended by Farrell Police Department later that day, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville.
Kelley Marquice Handy, 21, of Greenville was committed to Mercer County Jail on Saturday at 12:49 a.m., according to the jail’s online population report. Online court records show that Farrell police filed a misdemeanor charge of providing false identification to a law enforcement officer against Handy. He was arraigned at 8:30 a.m. and assigned $150,000 bail. A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for June 9 before Magisterial District Judge Mary Ann Odem in Farrell.
A press release issued by state police at Meadville on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. — more than 15 hours after Farrell police had returned him to jail in Mercer County — stated Handy had been granted temporary leave from Crawford County prison Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. but never returned. The press release did not provide a reason for the release or for Handy’s imprisonment. A spokeswoman said she had no additional information.
State police at Meadville filed a felony charge of escape against Handy on Friday. He had not been arraigned on the charge as of Sunday and no preliminary hearing had been scheduled, according to online court records.
