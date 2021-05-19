Patricia Wetherbee appears to be headed to a sixth term as Crawford County clerk of courts.
With 67 of 68 precincts in the county reporting, unofficial results have Wetherbee with a more-than-1,400-vote lead over challenger Roan Hunter of Meadville for the Republican Party nomination for the office. The borough of Spartansburg is the only precinct not included in Tuesday's unofficial results as press time.
Wetherbee, of Richmond Township, had 4,830 votes to Hunter's 3,387 votes. There was no candidate on the ballot for the Democratic Party nomination.
Wetherbee first was elected to a four-year term as clerk of courts in 2001. She started in the office in 1981 as a teenager and served 20 years as a clerk within the office until her election.
Wetherbee campaigned on her 40 years experience, citing the evolution of technology within the office as well as her working side-by-side with office staff.
The clerk of courts oversees record keeping and fee collections for the county’s criminal courts. The clerk of courts also handles record keeping and fee collections for Orphans’ Court, including adoptions, guardianships, estate matters and marriage records.
"I think my experience counted (with voters)," Wetherbee said. "My supporters, I can't thank them enough."
Hunter, a senior at Meadville Area Senior High and a restaurant manager in Meadville, announced his candidacy for the Republican Party's nomination for the office in March.
In announcing his bid for the office, Hunter said he wanted to involve himself with the county government as a stepping stone into higher government, and to further establish his career in politics.
"It was a wild and fun race," Hunter said Tuesday night. "I wish her all the best. I do have other plans including a managerial post. I'm sure you'll hear from me in the future."
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.