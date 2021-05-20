Unofficial tallying of mail-in and absentee ballots from Tuesday's primary election resumes this morning by the Crawford County Board of Elections.
The tallying began Wednesday in the Assembly Room at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, with 59 out of the county's 68 precincts completed. Unofficial counting of the Democratic and Republican ballots from the remaining nine precincts resumes at 9 a.m. with the Vernon 2 precinct.
It then will be followed by tallying of the four ballot questions from nonpartisan voters in all 68 precincts, Christopher Soff, chairman of the board, said.
Unofficial totals so far are posted online at the county's website, crawfordcountypa.net.
The county then has to adjudicate ballots that could not be processed through the high-speed scanner due to damage or stray or ambiguous marks on the ballot, Soff said. Adjudication is a review of a ballot to determine voter intent.
The board also will have to adjudicate ballots that have write-ins on them.
"When we start adjudication, then we individually have to add those specific names to a ballot and that race," Soff said.
How write-in votes cast in either the Democratic or Republican primaries in each of the 68 precincts fare may not be known until later this week or early next week.
Soff said the volume of write-ins — whether cast at a precinct or via a mail-in ballot or absentee ballot — slows the tallying process.
"It's a voter's right to do so," he said, "but it takes time to count."
While votes still are being tallied, there were several uncontested races on the ballot.
Christine Krzysiak, county treasurer, was unopposed in her bid for the Republican nomination for another term. There was no candidate on the Democratic Party ballot.
Francis Schultz, who is seeking a judicial seat on the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas, was unopposed for nomination on both the Democratic and Republican ballots. Schultz, the county's elected district attorney, had cross-filed seeking the nomination from both parties.
There were three minor judiciary positions on the ballot as well. Each of the candidates cross-filed for the Democratic and Republican nominations and each was unopposed.
Amy Nicols of the Titusville area sought renomination for the magisterial district judgeship in eastern Crawford County. Samuel Pendolino of the Meadville area sought renomination of the magisterial district judgeship for Meadville and West Mead Township. Adam Stallard of the Linesville area sought nomination for the magisterial district judge post in western Crawford County.
