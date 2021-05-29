Official tabulation of votes from the May 18 primary election began Friday at the Crawford County Courthouse.
The official tabulation started Friday morning following the completion of unofficial tallying of votes on Thursday, Christopher Soff, chairman of the Crawford County Board of Elections, said.
The public official tabulation of votes will continue Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the Assembly Room at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville. Tabulation resumes Tuesday due to the observance of the Memorial Day holiday Monday and the courthouse is closed.
Official tabulation is expected to be completed by midweek, Soff said.