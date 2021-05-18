Election officials are reporting minimal issues so far as Crawford County residents vote today.
Christopher Soff, chairman of the Crawford County Board of Elections, said there have been no major problems reported at any of the county's 68 precincts. Soff said there has been nothing to impede voters from casting their vote at their respective precincts.
Polling precincts remain open until 8 p.m. and voters with mail-in or absentee ballots also have until 8 p.m. to return their ballot to the Election Office at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville.