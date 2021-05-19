Vernon Township Board of Supervisors might have at least one new member next year.
Incumbent supervisor Don Maloney and challenger David Stone are the apparent top two vote-getters for the Republican Party nomination for two seats on the board.
Stone, Maloney, incumbent supervisor Joseph Baiera and Chad Kaltenbaugh all were vying for the Republican nomination for one of two supervisor seats. Each of the two seats is for a six-year term.
No Democrats filed to be on that party's ballot in Tuesday's primary.
With all three precincts reporting, unofficial results have Stone with 366 votes followed by Maloney with 284 votes, Kaltenbaugh, 182 and Baiera, 151.
Stone, a restaurateur, served as manager of the township from 1989 through 2017.
"That's cool," he said when informed he unofficially had secured one of the two nominations.
"I wasn't running against anybody. I think supervisors all are doing a good job, but I think I could do a good job, too."
Maloney, the current chairman of Vernon's supervisors, is seeking reelection to another six-year term. He retired from the Vernon Township Road Department in 2015 with more than 34 years of service.
"I'm definitely pleased. I want to thank the voters," he said of garnering an apparent nomination. "With COVID, there wasn't too much campaigning. I depended on the Tribune" for campaign information.
Tribune attempts to contact Baiera, a township supervisor for the past four years, were unsuccessful.
Kaltenbaugh, an electrical technician at NuTec Tooling Systems in the township, is a member of the township's planning commission.
Stone and Maloney would be the Republican nominees for the two seats in the November general election. While there were no Democrats on that party's primary ballot for township supervisor, there were 28 Democratic Party write-in ballots cast. However, those votes had not been tallied Tuesday night to determine for whom they were cast.
