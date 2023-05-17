Incumbent Crawford County Commissioner Eric Henry apparently won one of two Republican Party nominations in that party’s five-way race for county commissioner on Tuesday.
Henry, of West Mead Township, owns Meadville Area Ambulance Service and currently serves as chairman of the board. He is seeking election to a second term as commissioner.
Joining Henry on the Republican ballot in November apparently will be Scott Schell of Cochranton. Schell, currently the county’s coroner, chose not to seek reelection this year as coroner, but decided to run for commissioner.
On the Democratic Party ballot, Christopher Seeley of Linesville was the only candidate on the ballot for the party’s two nominations. Seeley, one of the county’s three elected auditors, chose not to seek reelection as auditor, but decided to run for commissioner.
With 68 of 68 precincts reporting as of the Tribune’s press time, unofficial vote totals for the Republican candidates were: Henry, first with 4,846 votes; Schell, second with 4,366; Todd Siple of Woodcock Township, third with 4,017; Roger Schlosser of West Mead Township, fourth with 2,830; and Brenda Braden of Summerhill Township, fifth with 1,435.
With 68 of 68 precincts reporting, unofficial vote totals had Seeley with 3,969 votes.
The unofficial results include all mail-in and absentee ballots, but do not include any provisional ballots or other ballots that need to be counted by hand. The unofficial results also do not show individual write-in votes as they need to be adjudicated first. Adjudication is a review of a ballot to determine voter intent.
There could be a potential second Democratic nominee for commissioner in the general election in November provided a write-in candidate receives at least 100 votes. If there is more than one write-in exceeding the 100-vote minimum, it would be the write-in candidate with the highest vote total as the other Democratic nominee.
There will be at least two new county commissioners elected in November as Republican Francis Weiderspahn Jr. and Democrat Christopher Soff chose not to seek reelection.
Henry has been a certified paramedic for the last 29 years. He’s a current board member of EMMCO West, Active Aging Inc. and the St. James Haven. He has been a certified paramedic for the last 29 years.
“I want to thank everyone who helped,” Henry said of his apparent nomination for a second term.
Henry ran as a block with several other Republican Party candidates who were county office-holders as well or aspiring candidates. “We had to get through the primary and we just stuck together,” he said.
Schell, of Cochranton, is currently finishing out his 12th year as the coroner, having been elected to the post three times. He’s been with the Crawford County Coroner’s Office a total of 21 years, serving first as a deputy for nine years before seeking that office.
“Everybody on my side of the fence worked hard together,” Schell said. “I appreciate all the support. I want to do the best I can for Crawford County.”
Seeley is currently in his third term as an elected Crawford County auditor and serves as chair of its three-member board. Prior to his becoming a county auditors, Seeley served as a Linesville borough auditor and as Linesville’s mayor.
“I want to thank the voters of the Democratic Party,” Seeley said of his party’s nomination. “As we move forward into the general election, I want to serve not only their interests, but those of all of Crawford County. I look forward to working with my new colleagues.”
