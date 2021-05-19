Five candidates will move forward to the general election for four seats on PENNCREST School Board, based on unofficial results released by Crawford County following Tuesday's primary election.
Challengers Theresa Croll and Mathew Vogt joined incumbent Brian Lynch in being voted onto both the Republican and Democratic tickets. Incumbents Robert Gulick and Robert Johnston, however, were only nominated by one of the parties, with Gulick getting onto the Democratic ballot and Johnston being picked by Republicans.
On the GOP side of things, Vogt was the biggest vote-getter by far in Crawford County, with an unofficial total of 1,823 votes. Croll followed at 1,522, with Lynch taking third at 1,413. Johnston was only slightly behind at 1,399.
Comparatively, Gulick finished on the Republican ballot at 1,195, while challenger Ronald Kope finished at 1,163.
Republican Venango County voters followed Crawford County trends. Vogt was again the leader in terms of votes at 78, followed by Croll at 76, Lynch at 60 and Johnston narrowly behind at 59.
Democratic voters in Crawford County favored Croll the most, giving her 648 votes. Vogt followed at 476. Gulick did third best at 454, with Lynch getting the final nomination at 406.
Johnston received 362 votes from the Democrats, while Kope got 334.
Venango County Democrats gave 26 votes to Croll, with Kope taking the second most at 18, followed by Lynch at 17 and Gulick at 12. Vogt took 11 votes and Johnston got 10.
The Tribune reached out to all of the winning candidates, though only Gulick responded, giving a mixed reaction to the results.
"Well, I'm disappointed that I won't be on both ballots, but I'm happy I at least will be on the Democratic side and I want to thank all the people who voted for me," he said.
When asked if he felt any nervousness about getting onto only one ticket, Gulick said the general election was still "a long ways away and who knows what's going to happen" between now and then.
The four seats up for grabs in this election are held by Gulick, Lynch, Johnston and Mark Gerow, the last of whom decided not to run for reelection. All seats are for four-year terms.
The number of votes was relatively low for the PENNCREST election. Only 33.50 percent of Republicans voted, while 24.87 percent of Democrats were involved, election officials reported.
All election results are unofficial, and vote totals may change moving forward before final certification.
