Crawford County Board of Commissioners, the county’s governing body, will have at least two new members next year as only one incumbent is seeking re-election.
Only the Republican Party has a race for commissioner in Tuesday’s primary election as five candidates are on the ballot vying for the party’s two nominations. For the Democratic Party, there’s only one name on the ballot for that party’s two nominations.
Current Commissioners Francis Weiderspahn Jr., a Republican, and Christopher Soff, a Democrat, both chose not to run for re-election for another four-year term. Weiderspahn is completing his third term while Soff is completing his second.
Eric Henry, a Republican and Meadville area businessman, is the current chairman of commissioners and is running for re-election to a second term.
The four others seeking one of the two Republican nominations are Brenda Braden of Summerhill Township, a township secretary; Roger L. Schlosser of West Mead Township, a retired businessman; Scott Schell of Cochranton, the current county coroner who is not seeking re-election as coroner; and Todd Siple of Woodcock Township, who is in the maintenance department of the county. The Republican ballot order is Braden, Schlosser, Schell, Henry and Siple.
Among county Democrats, Christopher Seeley of Linesville is the lone Democratic Party candidate on that party’s ballot for its two commissioner nominations in the primary. Seeley, currently a county auditor, isn’t seeking re-election as auditor.
The top two finishers from each party in the primary then are the nominees on the ballot for the Nov. 7 general election. The top three vote-getters in the November election will comprise the new board, whose term begins in January 2024.
Each of the Republican candidates stressed they bring the skills and experience needed to serve as a county commissioner.
Braden has been a municipal secretary/treasurer since November 2011. She’s currently in that role with Beaver, Greenwood and West Fallowfield townships as well as temporarily with Pine Township. She also has worked for Pine, Summerhill and Summit townships.
Braden said she has worked with various state officials and agencies through her local government experience.
“I feel I’m the best candidate to represent what people want in a commissioner,” Braden told the Tribune. “There’s not enough transparency (in county government) and it can be difficult for people to find out what’s going on. I want to do what’s best for the county.”
If she could fix just one issue, Braden said she would want to fix the county’s drug and alcohol problem.
“It’s huge,” Braden said. “It reflects on the county, it puts a burden on the emergency medical system and affects everything.”
Schlosser, a recently retired businessman, had served 22 years as a trustee of Marquette Savings Bank. He had done appraisal work throughout Crawford County for the bank.
“I have a unique set of skills with a background in business,” he said. “We’re facing some tough issues that requires out-of-the-box thinking. Everything reverts to the budget — whether it’s the county home or the various county departments. You have to have a good understanding of it.”
The one issue Schlosser said he’d like to see cleared is reassessment of land values in the county.
The last full reassessment in Crawford County was done more than 50 years ago.
“We need to have a strategy for the future of reassessment,” Schlosser said. “I’m not saying do reassessment, but it has to be done down the road to everybody’s satisfaction.”
“I don’t want to see us kick the can down the road,” Schlosser said. “We should explore ways we can do something.”
Schell said his more than two decades of experience in the Crawford County Coroner’s Office, first as a deputy coroner and then as the elected coroner, will serve him well as commissioner who will look out for taxpayer interests.
“I’ve maintained or cut the (Coroner’s Office) budget,” said Schell, who is in his 12th year as county coroner. “I’ve been fiscally responsible and detail oriented serving as coroner. I feel I have a good rapport with people.”
The issue Schell would want to fix as commissioner is emergency medical services as he said it’s government’s duty to protect its citizens.
“Voluntary (EMS) departments are dwindling rapidly in personnel across Pennsylvania,” Schell said. “People aren’t volunteering. We literally could have people waiting for an ambulance or EMS. The county has an EMS commission and a fire commission. There has to be a solution, it’s the most important. issue we face.”
Being a county commissioner means being prepared for the role, according to Henry.
In initially seeking election as commissioner, Henry said he attended county commissioner and many related meetings for a year to get an understanding of the duties of the office.
“It comes to down to experience,” Henry said. “In my three years as commissioner, we’ve had three zero-tax increase budgets. I have good knowledge and an understanding of what it takes to be a commissioner.”
An issue Henry would like to tackle is moving some county offices or agencies into the courthouse that now are housed in outside locations either owned or leased by the county.
Space in the courthouse became available after the county’s court system moved into its own building adjacent to the courthouse in the summer of 2017. The courthouse building has been undergoing renovations the past couple of years in preparation of a reconfiguration of county offices.
“A repopulation of the courthouse after renovations will reduce expenses in the future,” Henry said. “It should be a priority for anyone.”
Siple said his previous 20 years of business experience as a general contractor followed by the last 14 years with Crawford County’s maintenance department gives him insight.
“I think I bring a lot to the table,” Siple said. “With my 14 years experience with the county, I’ve paid attention to a lot of what’s going on with the county. People want more transparency in government.”
As a commissioner, Siple said he’d take an active role in job creation.
“Commissioners need to be more involved in job creation,” Siple said. “We need to kick it up a notch so those kids that want to stay here can. I lived and worked in California for 10 to 12 years after graduating from college, but I moved back here because it’s a better place to raise a family.”
Siple said issues he wants to tackle would be reviving the Crawford County Fair and better management of the fairgrounds to attract events using the grounds.
Siple said he wants to maintain balanced county budgets without increases in taxes.
