Vernon Township voters will have the chance to vote for two out of four candidates for the position of supervisor in Tuesday's primary.
Incumbents Donald Maloney and Joseph Baiera are looking to retain their seats, while challengers David Stone and Chad Kaltenbaugh are seeking to join the board.
David Stone
Stone has had a heavy involvement in various municipal organizations, including serving as assistant city manager of Meadville, borough manager of Cambridge Springs and township manager for Vernon Township in the past.
It is this experience, as well as his Ph.D. in public administration, master's degree in public administration and bachelor's degree in political science, that makes Stone believe he is qualified to become a supervisor.
If elected, Stone said he would aim to keep real estate taxes low as well as help Meadville Medical Center expand its One Vernon Place location. He would also like to keep services running "as efficient and as effective as possible," as well as collaborate with neighboring municipalities on shared goals.
Speaking on the $530,000 the township is set to receive in the third wave of COVID-19 stimulus money, Stone has a clear goal in mind.
"I'd put it all in infrastructure," he said. "I would build the roads, try to help with water and sewer, and the money we would save by not having to spend general fund money, I'd put that in capital reserve."
Stone would like to promote industrial growth in the township. One way of doing that, he believes, would be to create opportunity zones and similar such designations.
"I'm a big believer that jobs help stimulate everything to keep taxes low," he said.
In addition, Stone said he would like to examine traffic control on the Conneaut Corridor — referring to the major business district of the township in which Walmart, Movies at Meadville and other establishments are located — and work with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to see how traffic flow through the area can be improved.
Donald Maloney
Maloney is finishing out his first six-year term as supervisor and is looking to have another go. He has served as chairman of the supervisor board for the last three years, and previously worked with the Vernon Township Road Department before becoming a supervisor.
"My experiences as a resident and elected supervisor have given me a good understanding of all the issues facing Vernon Township," he said.
Moving forward if reelected, Maloney said his main priority would be to continue having a balanced budget with no tax increases. On the $530,000 of stimulus money the township will receive, he said that while the township is still waiting on guidance on how exactly it can be spent, he would favor using it on infrastructure such as the township's water and sewer systems, as well as maintaining existing buildings and grounds the township owns and, if possible, giving some to the township fire departments.
On development, Maloney would like more locally owned small businesses, especially restaurants, retail and manufacturing. He would also like to see development of some vacant storefronts in the township.
"Right now we have the former Smith Gray sitting vacant and the former Chovy's restaurant," he said. "Hopefully we get new tenants and those can be revitalized."
To make such developments possible, Maloney said he would inform any developers on grant opportunities.
Chad Kaltenbaugh
A Vernon Township resident for most of his life, Kaltenbaugh is an electrical technician by trade and is also on his second term on the Vernon Township Planning Commission.
Kaltenbaugh said he decided to run because he wanted to be more involved in the decision-making process in the township. He said he would like to get the township's parks and recreational facilities fully up-and-running.
On the stimulus money, Kaltenbaugh said he'd like to see the $530,000 used on infrastructure and on the township's parks, as well as using the funds to keep taxes low.
For business development, he favored getting more restaurants in, referencing the closure of Chovy's within the past year. Further, he supported industrial development near Conneaut Lake.
"I noticed we're trying to get more business into this area, and I would also like to see us retain more of the businesses we have here," he said.
Kaltenbaugh also favored a new hotel at the top of the hill leading into the Conneaut Corridor, suggesting a spot near One Vernon Place.
Joseph Baiera
Having served as a supervisor for the past four years, Baiera believes he's been part of a very beneficial group of leaders.
"I think I've been part of a very successful board," he said. "I think we communicate well and a lot of positive things have happened."
Looking ahead, Baiera would like to see continued work on improving the township's roadways, as well as getting new safety equipment for the township fire departments and the police department.
In regard to the fire departments, Baiera said he wants to help them become more independent of the township financially, relying less on help from township government moving forward.
Regarding the $530,000 in stimulus money, Baiera said he wants some of it to go toward upgrading recreational facilities.
For business development, Baiera said he favors more essential businesses that are less reliant on "discretionary income," such as clothing stores. He also said he's been happy with how the development of the Conneaut Corridor has come along and would like to continue seeing it go on the path it's on.
Overall, Baiera said he intends to mainly hold the course he's been on in another term as supervisor.
"My campaign slogan, if you will, is 'If it's not broke, don't fix it,'" he said. "We've done a good job and we'll continue to do a great job for everybody."
