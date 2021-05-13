PENNCREST School Board is guaranteed to see at least some change in the coming election. The board has four open spots, with only three incumbents aiming for reelection.
Those incumbents are Robert Gulick, Brian Lynch and Robert Johnston. Meanwhile, the challengers are Theresa Croll, Ronald Kope and Mathew Vogt, for a total of six candidates.
All four candidates have cross-filed to run on both the Republican and the Democratic tickets. All available seats are for four-year terms of office, with the school board as a whole consisting of nine seats.
The Tribune reached out to all candidates for the election. Gulick chose not to participate, while the Tribune was unable to settle on a timeframe to speak with Lynch over a two-week period.
Theresa Croll
While a challenger in this election, Croll has experience serving on PENNCREST School Board.
She previously was a board member in 2016 and 2017. She left due to her two sons being relatively young at the time, and taking care of them meant it was hard to attend all board functions, she said.
Now that her sons are older, Croll said she wants to get back to her previous position. In addition to her existing experience on the school board, she has also worked in the field of human resources for 20 years, with experience in both private and state government matters.
If elected, Croll said her top three priorities would be the kids, the staff and administration, and budgeting. She said she wants to ensure the school staff has access to the resources necessary to run various school programs, and that she also wants to make sure the taxpayers are getting what they’re paying for.
“The goal of what I would like to do is to make the school district better,” she said. “To be fiscally conservative. To make the education something that is beneficial for all the families in the district, not just mine.”
In response to a proposed .5-mill increase in the 2021-22 school year budget, Croll said that while she has not had the opportunity to review the budget in its entirety, she believes searching for grants may be able to eliminate the need for a tax increase.
“There’s a lot of private foundations out there that are willing to give grants to help with extracurricular activities — music, plays, sporting things — and I’m not sure PENNCREST has really delved into that completely,” she said.
Ronald Charles Kope
Kope is a PENNCREST alumnus, having graduated from Maplewood. While he moved away from the area after high school, he returned nine years ago and has lived in Crawford County ever since.
He is heavily involved in local Boy Scouts groups, acting as unit commissioner for the packs in Townville, Titusville and Hydetown. He also ran the Townville pack for several years.
He believes his time working with Boy Scouts has transferable skills for serving on school board. He compared handling tax dollars and schooling to managing fundraisers and deciding events for scout groups to go on, with both functions requiring those in charge to listen to others and know when to speak their minds and when to listen.
Speaking about the budget for next school year, Kope praised it for many factors, such as new roofing and the switch to LED lighting to cut down on maintenance costs. On the .5-mill tax increase included in the budget, he was more ambivalent.
“Do I think we should be raising the taxes again?” he asked. “I would need to look into that more. I think there’s ways we can move money around better and reassess it.”
On the topic of consolidating sports teams or other extracurricular groups, Kope bluntly said that he hates the idea, though acknowledged that sometimes it’s necessary.
“If you don’t have enough to field a team, then you have to,” he said. “That’s the only way to create these programs for the kids.”
Robert Johnston
A resident of Crawford County for almost his entire life, Johnston formerly served on the French Creek Valley Christian School Board while his kids were attending school. He joined the PENNCREST board after his kids graduated; his grandkids currently attend.
In terms of goals for another term, Johnston said a major goal of his is being done now. The Maplewood schools are undergoing renovations thanks to a roughly $10 million bond issuance, with plans for work on the other buildings in the process.
While he believes tax increases will be likely due to the project, Johnston said he was “OK” with the half-mill increase in the 2021-22 budget because it’s benefiting the students. However, he did say he would like to see the increase whittled down if possible.
Speaking on the concept of consolidating extracurricular activities across the district’s three school areas, Johnston was in favor of the idea. He said Saegertown Junior-Senior High School sometimes struggles to pull a football team together, and that it’s “fruitless” to keep some programs going if they can’t bring in enough kids without consolidating.
As an example, Johnston brought up a band competition at General McLane High School that he attended while working as security.
“To me, it was an embarrassment for the PENNCREST schools because Saegertown had like nine or 10 kids in the marching band and Cambridge had a little bit more and Maplewood had a little bit more,” he said. “How do you compete against schools like General McLane and Meadville that have a full marching band?”
Johnston even suggested that the school district might have to look at merging schools if attendance numbers continue to drop.
Mathew Vogt
Vogt has lived in Saegertown for most of his life, and has previous experience serving on a school board. He has been on the French Creek Valley Christian School Board since 2015, and has served as the board’s president since 2016.
His time on the board, Vogt believes, has made him apt at working with others.
“I’m a very strong-willed and outspoken individual, but I am also capable of doing my research and I am also capable of being told that I’m wrong,” he said. “It’s doesn’t bother me.”
Vogt said he would like to aim on balancing the school district’s budget if elected, seeking to do so while not diminishing the services the district offers.
“I’d like to help work on a balanced budget, not just specifically focusing on the money but also focusing on being able to balance the budget without cutting electives if we can and extracurriculars and things like that,” he said.
Vogt said the past year has been hard on everyone, and would not like to see tax increases from the school district. He called it a “misnomer” that quality of education correlates with the amount of money spent per child attending.
On the possibility of blending remote education programs developed during the pandemic with in-person teaching, Vogt said such a thing is an option, but would need to be tailored to specific students. He said some students are not motivated to learn remotely from home, while others would excel.
