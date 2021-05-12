The same five candidates will compete in both the Democratic and Republican primary elections for Crawford Central School Board on May 18. The top four vote-getters on each side will appear on the general election ballot in the fall for the respective parties.
All five candidates cross-filed as Republicans and Democrats. Under Pennsylvania law, candidates for school board may cross-file, seeking the nomination of other parties.
The candidates include political newcomers Benjamin Bargar, Holly Chatman, Elyse Palmer and Ryan Pickering as well as incumbent Jan Feleppa, who has served as school board president for the last six of her eight years in office. All five candidates spent about 20 minutes with the Tribune answering a series of questions on issues they would be likely to confront as board members.
Benjamin Bargar
Describing himself as “community oriented,” Meadville native Benjamin Bargar said his involvement in the My Meadville project and, more recently, his service on the board of Meadville Council on the Arts led to his interest in running for school board.
More than anything, he would like to contribute to a more inclusive and participatory district culture as a school board member, he said. When a current board member displayed indifference to the results of an NAACP survey on student experience earlier this year, Bargar was left with “a bad taste in my mouth."
“We don’t need apathy. We need empathy,” Bargar said. “We need care and compassion. That kind of thing divides a community. We’re not all so different — I don’t know if it needs to be said out loud, but maybe it does — we’re not all so different, so let’s work together.”
In addition to developing a “culture of care and compassion” in the district, Bargar’s priorities if elected would be increased transparency and expanding the offerings of the Crawford County Career and Technical Center, with a particular eye toward green technology.
Bargar also placed high value on extracurricular activities and their role in district efforts to educate the “whole human.” When it comes to balancing the district’s duty to educate students with its fiscal responsibilities, Bargar said, “Education comes first” and he would prefer a slight tax increase, if necessary, to cutting expenses.
Holly Chatman
After years of being active in booster clubs and other Meadville Area Senior High activities, Holly Chatman didn’t want the impending graduation of the youngest of her three children to end her connection to the school from which both she and her husband also graduated.
“I’m not ready to give up my commitment to the school. I think they’ve done a lot for me, my family, my children, and I would like to continue my involvement,” she said. “I feel that the school board would be a nice progression into that.”
Chatman hopes to use the experiences gained by guiding three students through Crawford Central to help families navigate what can sometimes be confusing policies and advocate for their children’s education.
Acknowledging that few people enjoy paying taxes, Chatman said she understands and supports the district administration’s current advocacy for a real estate tax increase, comparing it to an investment in “a valuable community asset.” She pointed to the district’s investment in portable tablet devices in recent years as an example of the fruits of such investments that she had seen firsthand.
“The schools help to mold our next generation, and so there is a need,” Chatman said. “Our students are very deserving of all the latest things, the top of the line and the most recent. There is no reason they should be denied.”
Having seen her children benefit from a variety of extracurricular activities, she would like to see such opportunities continue. If budget constraints lead to cuts, they should be tied to participation and interest levels, she said.
As the mother of biracial children, Chatman also said their experiences informed her view that staff training for dealing with cultural differences is an important element for student success.
Jan Feleppa
Having spent more than 30 years working for the Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit, including 25 years as a special-education teacher, Jan Feleppa is now seeking her third term on the school board. In addition to her long history in the district — she attended district schools as a child and raised two sons in the district — Feleppa also has ties to the district’s future: She has 10 grandchildren being raised in the district.
“I would like to continue to provide stability to the school board,” Feleppa said, citing an ethos of teamwork that has enabled board members to work together professionally and productively despite occasional disagreements. “When there is constant dissension and not being able to come (together) and move on with agreement, work doesn’t get done.”
Other priorities for Feleppa include ensuring that quality education continues even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and addressing the challenging budgetary outlook facing the district over the next three years.
In addressing the district’s fiscal challenges, Feleppa said she would support a tax increase but was not yet sure how much of a hike might be needed. Much remains to be done over the next six weeks before the 2021-22 budget is approved, she noted.
The district administration last month recommended an increase of 1.81 mills, the highest level allowed by the state without voter approval. The fact that such an increase is permitted by the state indicates that the district population can afford such an increase, according to Feleppa. Increases have also been the exception during her time on the board, she said. The board has most recently approved 1-mill increases in 2016 and 2018. In 2015, the board approved a tax decrease of 0.2 mills for residents of the district who reside in Crawford County (Crawford Central includes one township in Mercer County).
Feleppa also said that ensuring all students have access to the same opportunities is an important goal for the district. Efforts are already underway, including a curriculum committee “to look at making sure we have a broader multicultural viewpoint” in a variety of courses. The district is also “looking at discipline” and considering hiring diversity consultants, and Feleppa has participated in two training sessions for district staff on implicit bias.
Elyse Palmer
Having received a great deal from Crawford Central School District, Elyse Palmer’s desire to give back led her to run for school board. A graduate of Meadville Area Senior High, Palmer spent 10 years as an elementary school teacher in the district before multiple sclerosis cut short her career.
Palmer’s personal investment in the district is set to increase further, she said, as her two children enter school over the next two years.
“The stakes are even higher now that the district give the best possible opportunities that we can to everyone,” she said.
Palmer’s previous experience puts her in a good position when district administrators inform the board what they need from the community in order to serve students, Palmer added.
“I can with a clear head consider if what they’re asking is worth the cost of it and if there are other ways to accomplish that same goal,” she said.
Palmer acknowledged that tax increases are always going to be a “hot topic” for board members and said she would need to learn more before deciding if an increase were appropriate.
Palmer’s priorities if elected would be increased attention to diversity and inclusion, particularly by following up on the results of a student survey recently presented to the board by the Meadville chapter of the NAACP; entry into the community schools program, which features expanded learning time and increased family and community engagement; and improving the district’s culture by making all employees “feel valued.”
“Board members need to be directly connected to our staff and our students,” Palmer said. “We can’t just sit at a board meeting and hear a report from an administrator (about) what’s best.”
Ryan Pickering
Supporting teachers and their union, working to improve diversity and inclusion, and increasing the visibility and accessibility of the school board are the top priorities for Allegheny College psychology professor Ryan Pickering in his run for school board.
In addition to his own role as a teacher, Pickering traces his passion for public education to his family: His mother was a teaching assistant for 35 years and his three siblings either are or were teachers. As a result, Pickering described himself as a strong supporter of teachers and other staff members, whether it be in protecting their pay in budget negotiations, trusting them “to do what they were trained to do” rather than over-emphasizing standardized testing or backing their decisions with regard to student discipline.
At the same time, Pickering added, the board has the opportunity “to maybe educate educators about their options” when it comes to trauma-informed teaching, particularly in light of the pandemic experience over the past year.
Pickering described a tax increase in the 2021-22 budget due to be approved next month as “inevitable” and said that the more than $12 million the district expects in pandemic-related federal relief should be invested in ways that produce lasting, long-term effects.
“My concern,” he said, “is that it’s going to be used as a Band-Aid to just balance the budget or to postpone tax increases.”
Given the stakes, whether the issue is balancing the district budget or considering cuts for popular programs as the district population declines, school board members face “difficult decisions,” according to Pickering.
“Being open to solutions and being open to hearing from the many sides of the argument is the important part for my role — to be open to finding those solutions and to working with all stakeholders,” he said.
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.