The Republican primary in the race for clerk of courts features two candidates squaring off against each other: an incumbent seeking her sixth term in office and a political newcomer staging a campaign during his final months of high school.
No candidates will appear on Tuesday's ballot for clerk of courts in the Democratic primary.
Responsibilities of the position, which comes with a four-year term, include overseeing record keeping and fee collections for the county’s criminal court. The clerk of courts also handles record keeping and fee collections for Orphans’ Court, including adoptions, guardianships, estate matters and marriage records.
Roan Hunter
He will receive his diploma from Meadville Area Senior High in about a month, but before Roan Hunter’s name is read among the list of graduates, it will appear on the ballot in the Republican primary for clerk of courts.
“I’ve always been interested in government since I was a little kid,” Hunter told the Tribune. “Now with me being 18 I feel like I’m finally ready — I’m able to get into the campaign, at least.”
Hunter’s ambitions don’t stop at the clerk of courts position.
“I want to use it as a stepping stool. I want to be able to use this to go into higher government,” he said. “My goal is to bettering the community all around us and if that can be done locally and I can succeed at that, this way I could work up and make things better for everybody.”
But while Hunter hopes to make it onto the general election ballot in the race for clerk of courts, he would be OK with the position being eliminated in the near future. Given the potential for savings that have been seen in some neighboring counties, Hunter said he would support the clerk of courts position being combined with the prothonotary. The clerk of courts handles duties related to criminal court and Orphans’ Court while the prothonotary serves as chief clerk for the civil division of the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
Other comparable counties that have combined the positions consistently spend significantly less than Crawford County, according to Hunter.
“My goal, like I said, was to better the community,” he said. “If that were to mean me sacrificing that race to embetter it and give us more money to do more stuff with, I feel that would be a good choice.”
Patricia Wetherbee
Patricia Wetherbee stressed her familiarity with the duties of the clerk of courts in responding to a series of questions from the Tribune.
“I do believe that I am the experienced candidate for the office,” Wetherbee said. “I have always worked hard. I work beside my staff, side by side. It’s not just them and me overseeing them. It’s me and them working together as a team, and I believe I respect them and they respect me for that also.”
First elected clerk of courts in 2001, Wetherbee has worked in the office since 1981. Over that time, she said, she has seen the office’s everyday use of technology evolve from typewriters to the case management software now employed statewide.
Having not only used the system but having seen it implemented puts her in an advantageous position to carry it forward, according to Wetherbee. She cited as evidence her ability to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, when she handled some marriage license applications from the parking lot of the county judicial center.
Such experience is important in an office that Wetherbee compared to a “very large filing cabinet for the courts, making sure that those records are maintained and ready at all times.” In addition, the office collects and disburses more than $100,000 in fines and court costs each month as well as additional restitution funds.
Asked about possible savings for the county if the offices of the prothonotary and clerk of courts were combined, Wetherbee said such a move could not be made by the clerk of courts.
“I can’t just create those positions,” she said. “I’m running for clerk of courts. That is the office that’s on the ballot, and that’s the office that I’m experienced with and the office that I’m prepared to run.”
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.