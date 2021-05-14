Two of Conneaut School District's three voting regions are seeing an election this year, with one of the involved regions having no incumbents running for reelection in Tuesday's primary.
In region one — which consists of Linesville Borough plus Beaver, Conneaut, Pine, North Shenango and West Fallowfield townships — newcomers Ashlee Luke, Ryan Klink and Lyle David Schaef will compete for a single open seat on the school board. Both Luke and Klink cross-filed as both Democratic and Republican candidates, while Schaef is on the Republican ticket only, meaning this vote could go on to the general election.
Meanwhile, two seats are up for grabs in region two, which consists of Conneautville and Springboro boroughs plus Spring, Summerhill and Summit townships. Incumbents Dorothy Luckock and John Burnham will seek to hold on to their seats, while challenges Chole Loose and Nicole Mead are trying to join the board. All candidates are cross-filed on both tickets except for Burnham, who is running as a Republican only.
The Tribune reached out to the candidates ahead of the primary. Schaef declined to participate in an article while Luke was unavailable. Attempts to contact Mead were not returned.
Region one
Ryan Klink
Klink is a Hartstown resident who has been a toolmaker for 25 years. If elected, he said one of his main priorities would be overseeing the expansion of Conneaut's cyber program, which saw plenty of growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It was handled mostly well," he said, "but there is definitely room for improvement through more technology, through more staffing of it. I hope to push for more staff for it to be able to carry on better."
In addition, Klink said he wants to ensure athletics returns properly and promote the safety of students in the district.
On budgeting, Klink wants to take a look at school district spending and see if there are areas that can be trimmed to lower Conneaut's structural deficits. The school district is balancing its budget for next year on the back of federal stimulus money, but Business Manager Greg Mayle has cautioned the school board on a potential "financial cliff" once the stimulus funds run out.
"I think the more important thing is to look at our spending and see where we can cut at," Klink said. "As a taxpayer in the district, I pay an awful lot in school tax and not that I'm not willing to pay my fair share, but if there are ways where we can trim some fat, that is in my opinion what needs to be done before we talk about asking the general public for more money."
Region two
Dorothy Luckock
Luckock has been a Conneautville resident for most of her life and has been on the Conneaut School Board for the past eight years. She is currently serving as the president of the board and is also on the budget and finance committee.
A main focus for Luckock going into another term will be the cost of cyber charter schools on the school district's finances. Whenever a student attends a cyber charter school instead of the district, Conneaut must pay out money to that school for the student's tuition.
Luckock said the funding formula, however, is a challenge and is considered "somewhat unfair" by some, with the school district paying out around $22,000 per student, more if the student is in special education.
As part of that, Luckock is in favor of the recent expansions the school district did to its in-house cyber program. The school board recently created two full-time cyber teacher positions, as well as a cyber administrator.
"We do feel that those positions will help as well as we're going to try to step up some marketing about the cyber program both to our existing students that are in-house but also try to reach out to those that may have gone to an outside cyber option and see if maybe what we're moving towards would fit their needs," she said.
Regarding budgeting, Luckock said the school district encourages staff to be realistic with their budgets and avoid any "fluff," but acknowledged that tax increases are sometimes a necessity.
"I would say you probably can't go more than five years without looking at least a small increase," she said.
Chole Loose
Just as he's finally about to get out of school, Loose is looking to get involved once more. The 18-year-old will graduate from Conneaut Area Senior High School this year but is seeking to join the school board.
He hopes to use his recent graduate status to build a closer relationship between the board and the student body.
"I feel that this kind of graduating-senior-going-into-school-board gives me an opportunity I guess to have better connections between the school board and the students," Loose said.
On his priorities, Loose said the school district's music department is currently "barebones," and he wants to work to ensure it isn't thrown to the wayside. He also wants to increase transparency and communication between the school board and the public, as well as make sure the budget is divided up appropriately.
Loose said he is mostly opposed to the concept of consolidating schools or their programs, saying he was unsure of where else consolidation could even realistically occur.
"We do and can have students that are going possibly an hour drive, and that's a long time for a kid, especially a young kid, to be in a bus," he said. "Hopefully we don't have to (consolidate) and I hope to avoid that in any way."
Loose said he hopes to receive more feedback from students on how to improve education at the schools.
John Burnham
Burnham has collectively been a member of the school board for 15 years, first serving from 1999 to 2007. He rejoined the board six years later and has stayed on ever since.
If reelected to another term, Burnham said he would like to focus on putting the pandemic behind the school district and eventually returning to business as normal. He'd also like to keep an eye on the district's finances, with an eye on keeping the fund balance up, as well as developing social issues and how they may affect the school district.
"Let's face it, transgenderism is something that 1999 never heard of," he said. "None of us knew what that was."
Regarding budgeting, Burnham said he doesn't believe a tax increase is necessary for the next two or three years and hopes to avoid such a measure.
On the school's cyber program, Burnham said he has had disagreements with how it is run, questioning the need for full-time cyber teachers and hiring a cyber administer.
"Why did we need to hire another administrator strictly for cyber when we already have these other administrators" who could have overseen the program, Burnham asked.
