According to unofficial results available late Tuesday, both organized groups of candidates in PENNCREST School District can both claim victories following Tuesday’s primary election.
However, one candidate from the more conservative of the two groups, long a familiar face in PENNCREST, does not appear to have enough votes to make the ballot in November.
Board President Luigi DeFrancesco, a candidate in the race for two nominations for two-year terms on both the Democratic and Republican tickets, finished third out of three candidates in both races. Both races included more than 600 write-in votes that have not yet been counted, but since DeFrancesco was on the ballot, it’s unlikely he would add enough write-in votes to make up the difference in races he trailed by over 100 votes.
If the unofficial results are unaffected by the thousands of write-in votes that remained to be counted, it would appear that other members of the Parent Improving PENNCREST group that DeFrancesco campaigned with fared better. In the race for five four-year terms, Brian Custard, incumbent Michael Chausse and Ryan Benek are among the leading vote-getters poised to advance to the general election on the Republican ballot. Incumbent David Valesky looks set to advance on both the Republican and Democratic ballots in the race for the two two-year terms.
All six candidates on the ballot from the less conservative Better PENNCREST group appear set to advance to the general election, pending the resolution of 150 write-in votes.
Allison Beers, David McWright, Scott Stallings, Randy Styborski and Tiffany Donor led the race for Democratic nominations for five four-year terms. Beers and Styborski will also appear on the Republican ballot, having finished among the top five candidates in the Republican primary. In Pennsylvania, school board candidates are permitted to crossfile for nominations from both parties.
Incumbent Tim Brown, who also campaigned with Better PENNCREST, appeared to advances on both the Republican and Democratic ballots in the race for two two-year terms.
With 18 of 18 Crawford County precincts reporting unofficial results, the leaders in the Republican primary to determine five nominees for four-year terms were: Custard, 1,912; Styborski, 1,736; Chausse, 1,734; Benek, 1,709; and Beers, 1,700. There were also 2,152 unresolved write-in votes. The recipients of these votes likely won’t be known for days as county election officials make their way through numerous races that had no balloted candidates. The PENNCREST primaries, while they featured numerous candidates on the ballots, also featured several active write-in campaigns.
In the Democratic primary, with all 18 Crawford County precincts reporting, the leaders in the race to determine five nominees for four-year terms were: Allison Beers, 1,176; Randy Styborski, 1,135; Tiffany Donor, 1,125; David McWright, 995; and Scott Stallings, 928.
In the Republican primary, unofficial preliminary results from Plum Township, Mercer County, gave Custard an additional 87 votes; Styborski, 44; Chausse, 70; Benek, 71; and Beers, 68.
The combined results left the same five candidates at the top of the polls, though the order of finish was affected: Custard, 1,999; Chausse, 1,804; Styborski and Benek, both with 1,780; and Beers, 1,768. Plum Township is the only Venango County municipality among the 20 municipalities that make up PENNCREST.
In the Crawford County Democratic primary race to determine nominees for two two-year terms, the leaders were Tim Brown, 1,079 votes, and David Valesky, 282 votes. DeFrancesco finished third with 156 votes. There were 612 unresolved write-in votes. Venango County results added 29 to Brown’s total and six to Valesky’s, with 12 write-in votes to be determined.
In the Republican primary to determine nominees for the same two two-year terms, Valesky led with 2,221 votes, Brown was second with 1,727, and DeFrancesco trailed with 1,558. There were 669 unresolved write-in votes. Venango County results added 100 to Valesky’s total and 70 to Brown’s, with 16 unresolved write-ins.
The official vote count is expected to begin later this week or early next week following the completion of the unofficial vote count, which will include the resolution of thousands of write-in votes.
