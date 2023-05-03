Pennsylvanians planning to vote by mail in the May 16 primary election must apply online or in person before Tuesday’s deadline, and return their mail ballot immediately to ensure their vote can be counted.
Voters who apply for a mail ballot in person at their county board of elections office can complete their ballot and return it all in one visit, state officials said.
To date, more than 683,000 Pennsylvanians have applied for a mail ballot and more than 63,000 have applied for an absentee ballot to vote in the primary.
Whether completing their mail ballot at home or at their county board of elections office, voters should read all instructions carefully and follow these steps to ensure their ballot is counted:
• Enclose the mail ballot in the inner security envelope marked “official election ballot” and seal it. Do not make any stray marks on the envelope.
• Seal the inner security envelope in the pre-addressed outer envelope.
• Sign and write the current date on the voter’s declaration on the outer envelope.
Voters should return their voted ballot to their county board of elections as soon as possible. They have two options:
• Mail the ballot. Mailed ballots must be received by 8 p.m. May 16. Mail ballots received after that time will not count, even if postmarked by 8 p.m. May 16.
• Hand-deliver their ballot to their county elections office, officially designated satellite office or drop box site. Hand-delivered ballots must be received by 8 p.m. May 16.
Voters may return only their own mail ballot unless the voter has a disability and designates someone in writing to return it for them using the designation form on the Department of State website, or the voter requires an emergency absentee ballot, officials said.
Voters also have the option of voting at the polls on May 16, provided they have not already voted by mail ballot. Polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voters who received an absentee or mail ballot may vote in person on May 16 if they bring their unvoted mail ballot packet, including the outer envelope, with them to be voided. After they surrender their ballot packet and sign a declaration, they can then vote on their county’s voting system. Voters who already successfully voted by mail are not eligible to vote in person in the primary.
Voters who requested a mail ballot and did not receive it or do not have it to surrender may vote by provisional ballot at their polling place on May 16. The provisional ballot will be reviewed by their county board of elections after the primary to determine whether it can be counted.
Only voters registered as Democrats or Republicans may select nominees in the primary to represent their party in the Nov. 7 general election.
