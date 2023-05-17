Tuesday’s primary races for Crawford County’s district attorney, sheriff, and register and recorder had the Republican incumbents all in uncontested races.
District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo of Meadville is seeking election to a full four-year term. DiGiacomo, who was first assistant district attorney, was appointed the county district attorney in January 2022 after then-DA Francis Schultz was elected a county judge. No Democratic Party candidate filed for district attorney.
Sheriff David Powers of Hayfield Township is unopposed for the Republican nomination for a second term. No Democratic Party candidate filed for sheriff.
Register and recorder Beth M. Forbes of Union Township is unopposed for the Republican nomination for a second term. No Democratic Party candidate filed for that position.
With 68 of 68 precincts reporting, DiGiacomo had 8,062 votes; Powers, 8,927; and Forbes, 8,433.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.