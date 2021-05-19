The same five candidates for Crawford Central School Board appeared on ballots in both the Democratic and Republican primaries Tuesday. All five cross-filed as candidates for both parties, which state law allows in school board elections.
With the top four candidates advancing to the general election in November and the same five candidates on each side, the race was a bit like a game of musical chairs with each candidate hoping not to be left standing in both the Republican and Democratic races.
From the beginning there were sure to be at least three new faces on the board for 2022. Current board members Paula Jo Harakal, Ross Prather and Frank Schreck did not seek reelection.
While possible, it was never likely that four newcomers would advance: Jan Feleppa is seeking her third term, has spent the past six years as board president, and was the top vote-getter in 2017 with more than 3,300 votes.
In the end, the same four candidates wound up with spots in both the Democratic and Republican primaries: Holly Chatman, Feleppa, Elyse Palmer and Ryan Pickering. Benjamin Bargar finished in fifth in the voting for both parties.
With 19 of 19 precincts in Crawford County and the lone Mercer County precinct in Crawford Central — French Creek Township — reporting, unofficial results in the Republican primary show Feleppa leading all candidates with 1,676 votes. She was followed by Chatman with 1,494, Pickering with 1,404, Palmer with 1,401, and Bargar with 1,263. There were also 79 write-in votes. Absentee and mail-in votes have not yet been counted. Official tabulation is scheduled to begin Friday.
With all precincts in both Crawford and Mercer counties reporting, unofficial results in the Democratic primary showed Chatman leading with 859 votes. Feleppa, with 814, was next, followed by Palmer with 851, Pickering with 741 and Bargar with 623.
Chatman said she spent much of the evening refreshing the Crawford County Voter Services webpage to check voting results as they were periodically updated.
“I’m so blown away,” she said. ‘Each time, I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness.”
“Now,” she added, “the real work begins.”
Part of that work will involve getting to know some of her more experienced colleagues on the school board as well as families in the district’s Cochranton attendance area. Years of district involvement as her three children attended school made Chatman familiar with many in the Meadville attendance area, she said, but less familiar with those attending Cochranton schools.
“I’m really looking forward to meeting everyone in person and finding common ground,” she said.
Feleppa said the board has successfully transitioned to new faces multiple times in her years on it.
“We always welcome new ideas and new thoughts. I look forward to working with the other board members,” she said. “I’m very thankful for all those who voted and supported me, and I look forward to the opportunity to be on the ballot in November.”
Palmer said she was honored to move forward to the general election and expressed optimism about the board’s future.
“The community has placed Crawford Central in good hands,” she said.
