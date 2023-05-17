Primary races Tuesday for three countywide offices — coroner, prothonotary and auditor — were only on the Republican Party ballot.
Three candidates were vying to be the Republican Party’s nominee for coroner, two candidates to be the nominee for prothonotary, and four candidates for the party’s two nominations for auditor.
No Democratic Party candidates filed for the coroner or prothonotary offices, and only one candidate filed the Democrats’ two nominations for auditor.
With all 68 precincts reporting, unofficial totals have some familiar names associated with each office being the apparent winners for the Republican nomination.
The unofficial results include all mail-in and absentee ballots, but not any provisional ballots or other ballots that need to be counted by hand.
The unofficial results also do not show individual write-in votes as they need to be adjudicated first. Adjudication is a review of a ballot to determine voter intent.
In the coroner’s race on the Republican ballot, Eric Coston of East Mead Township is first with 5,952 votes followed by Toni Longo of Summerhill Township, second with 1,804; and Aimee Spitzer of Sadsbury Township, third with 1,607.
Coston, 53, a physician assistant, currently is deputy county coroner. This is his first try at political office.
“I’m happy with the nomination,” Coston said Tuesday night. “I’m excited and I look forward to working with the residents of Crawford County.”
Coston said he intends to keep the office operating in a streamlined, time-sensitive manner.
In the prothonotary’s race, Emmy Arnett, 49, of Greenwood Township, the incumbent prothonotary, is first with 6,552 votes followed by Roan Hunter in second with 2,717 votes. Arnett is seeking reelection to a fifth four-year term. She was challenged for the Republican Party nomination by Hunter, 20, of Meadville, an apprentice tool maker.
“I want to thank the voters of Crawford County, my family and friends, and all those who’ve supported me the last 16 years,” Arnett said of her apparent win.
In the auditor’s race, Kelsey Zimmerman of Randolph Township and Renee Kiser of Saegertown are the apparent nominees. They were involved in a four-way race for the GOP’s two nominations along with Stacey A. Holzer of Troy Township and Joshua Manuel of Townville. Vote totals are Kiser first with 4,919 votes, Zimmerman second with 4,484, Manuel third with 2,806, and Holzer fourth with 2,657.
Kiser has been a fiscal assistant with the Crawford County Treasurer’s Office for the past nine years and previously worked in local banking for more than 20 years.
“I’m thrilled and extremely grateful to the voters for their support,” Kiser said of her first try for public office.
Zimmerman currently is a county auditor who was appointed by county court last year to fill a vacancy on the auditor’s board. She is seeking a full four-year term. She had been deputy county treasurer for more than 10 years.
Zimmerman was unavailable for comment Tuesday night.
On the Democratic ticket, only Darien Pfaff of Summit Township filed for one of the two Democratic Party nominations for auditor. Pfaff received 3,646 votes in Tuesday’s primary.
The top two finishers of the Republican and Democratic parties in primary will be the nominees for the November general election. The top three vote-getters in November will comprise the new auditors’ board, with the term to begin in January 2024.
