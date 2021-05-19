Two of Conneaut School Board's three voting regions may have contested elections this fall, based on unofficial results from Tuesday's primary election.
In Region 1, school board newcomers Ryan Klink and Ashlee Luke will likely be the ones to move on to the general election to battle over the single available seat. Klink easily took the Republican nomination, with a vote total of 247. This is far above Luke's total of 165 and Lyle David Schaef's total of 130.
Meanwhile, Luke has the lead on the Democratic ballot, but only slightly. She received 114 votes total, only three ahead of Klink's 111. Schaef did not run on the Democratic ballot, and only a single write-in vote was cast.
"I knew it was going to be a close race between Ryan and I," Luke said. "I think either one of us will be a great addition to the school board."
Luke said she hopes to continue pushing her platform of transparency between now and the general election, and expressed excitement at the possibility of getting on the board.
Klink did not respond to calls for comment.
Meanwhile, in Region 2 — where two seats are up for grabs — incumbent Dorothy Luckock was nominated on both tickets, making her the only candidate in a contested primary to do so. She will share the Democratic ballot with challenger Nicole Mead, while fellow incumbent John Burnham will join her on the Republican side.
In fact, unofficial results for the Republican primaries have Burnham and Luckock with a tie, each garnering 389 votes. Mead took in 365 votes, while challenger Chole Loose received only 99 votes. There were 11 write-in ballots cast.
On the Democratic side, Luckock was favored with 173 votes. Mead brought in 153, while Loose received 88. Burnham did not run on the Democratic ticket, and there were six write-in votes.
"I thank everyone who took the time to come out to vote and pledge to continue to try to serve with integrity," Luckock told the Tribune following the release of the results.
Mead said she is excited to have the opportunity to possibly serve by reaching the general election on Nov. 2.
Between now and then, she hopes to "just get out and speak to more people and tell them my views and what I'd like to see happen on the school board in the future."
"I am cautious but optimistic that I can make my impact on both tickets," she said.
Burnham did not respond to calls for comment following the release of the results.
Conneaut's Region 3 also has a seat up for grabs. However, school board newcomer Adam Horne ran unopposed on both the Democratic and Republican ballots, receiving 219 votes and 615 votes, respectively. There were only three write-in votes cast in the third region across both parties.
The Region 1 seat is currently held by Theressa Miller, who unseated Schaef in 2017 after he had been a school board member for 32 years. However, Miller opted not to run for reelection.
The Region 3 seat is held by Don Ellis, who also did not run for reelection.
All results are unofficial and may change before final certification.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.