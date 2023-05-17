Four of five candidates in two contested Conneaut School Board races will advance to the general election in November, according to unofficial results late Tuesday.
In the Republican primary for Region 3 of the district, Steven Nader and GW Hall led the three-person race for two nominations with 592 and 439 votes, respectively. Brooke Leuthold trailed with 313 votes. Ten unresolved write-in votes were reported. Nader and Hall were the only candidates in the Democratic primary, so they both appear set to be on the ballot for both parties in November.
In the Region 2 race, candidates Travis Crytzer and Edward Williamson appeared on both the Republican and Democratic ballots, with two unresolved write-ins. In the Democratic primary, Crytzer led Williamson, 211 to 94, with two unresolved write-in votes. In the Republican primary, Williamson led Crytzer, 376 to 303, with six unresolved write-ins. As a result, the two candidates will meet again in the general election, Crytzer as the Democratic candidate and Williamson as the Republican.
In Region 1, Tim McQuiston and David Schaef both advance on the Republican ballot in the race for two four-year terms. McQuiston, the only candidate on the Democratic primary ballot, will also appear on the Democratic ballot in the November election. Candidates in Pennsylvania’s school board races are permitted to crossfile for nominations from both parties.
