Adjudication of mail-in and absentee ballots with write-in votes continues this morning by the Crawford County Board of Elections.
While unofficial tallying of mail-in and absentee ballots was completed Thursday, it's only the first step, according to Christopher Soff, board chairman.
A large number of ballots — both mail-in and absentee ballots as well as those cast at precincts — must be adjudicated due to write-in votes on them, he said Thursday.
Adjudication is a review of a ballot to determine voter intent.
More than 500 mail-in and absentee ballots were adjudicated Thursday, but an estimated 1,200 ballots still need adjudication.
With write-in votes, the board must add the specific name to the race in which the write-in was cast, slowing the tallying process, Soff said.
Specific write-in totals for the various races aren't expected to be known until sometime next week.
Unofficial totals so far from Tuesday's primary are posted online at crawfordcountypa.net.
The board resumes its work at 9 a.m. in the Assembly Room of the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville.