TROY TOWNSHIP — An early Sunday morning crash in eastern Crawford County has claimed the life of a Virginia man.
The fatal crash happened along LeBoeuf Trail Road in Troy Township around 12:40 a.m., Michael Betts, chief deputy coroner for Crawford County, told the Tribune on Sunday.
The crash scene was about 2 1/2 miles south of the borough of Townville.
A pickup truck driving south on LeBoeuf Trail Road went off the highway south of Yocum Road and apparently rolled over three times, ejecting the driver in the process, Betts said. The driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
The driver’s identity had not been released as of Sunday pending notification of family members. Betts did tell the Tribune that the driver was a man in his 30s from Virginia.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene with the death ruled accidental due to blunt for trauma to the head, Betts said.
Pennsylvania State Police at Corry are handling the crash investigation.
