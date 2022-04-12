LINESVILLE — The Eagles picked up their first win of the season in a soggy 6-4 matchup versus Region 2 foe Oil City on Monday.
The game time was moved up an hour in an effort to avoid inclement weather, but rain showers were intermittent throughout the first three innings.
Despite the conditions, Conneaut grabbed the lead in the bottom of the second inning.
Trent Roncaglione hammered a two-RBI single and reached second base on an error. His shot to center field allowed Gavin White and Dawson Thomas to cross home plate and give the Eagles a 2-0 lead.
Oil City answered with a three-run third inning to take a 3-2 lead. Hits from Will McMahon and Conner Lockhart put runners on base for the Oilers. Jacob Teeter got on base with a two-RBI double and was brought home when Mitch McFarland hit a double of his own.
In the third and fourth innings, Conneaut was able to get runners on base but couldn't do enough to bring them home to score.
"We started out slow then they finally came on as the game went on. The lack of bats in the beginning scared me a little bit," Conneaut head coach David Herr said. "We had a lot of runners left on base. We had opportunities to score, but didn't take advantage of it."
At this point, the weather made a turn for the worst and transitioned into a constant hard rain. It made things difficult for pitchers on both sides, but Thomas and the Eagles' defense battled and got out of a bad situation.
Oil City's Teeter scored his second run of the game in the fifth inning to give his team a 4-2 advantage. On the next at bat, Conneaut turned a double play to escape the inning without any more damage.
In the bottom of the fifth, Conneaut got things going early when Ryan Richardson bombed a double to deep center field. Alex Nottingham answered with a single, but an Oiler error allowed Richardson to score from second base. Three consecutive batters walked on for the Eagles to load the bases with one out.
Jordan Kullen connected on a high sacrifice fly to the outfield that scored Ryan Herr and tied the game at 4s. Three more Conneaut batters walked on base, two of which allowed runners to score and give Conneaut a 6-4 lead.
Richardson relieved Thomas in the top of the sixth and struck out two Oil City batters. The third batter grounded out and the Oilers left the inning empty-handed.
Due to deteriorating field conditions from rain, the umpires called the game in the bottom of the sixth inning.
"Dawson pitched a great game on the mound. It's not easy coming in when it's raining like that and to throw a gem like he did. He did a fantastic job," Herr said. "Then Richie (Richardson) came in at the end and saved it for us. It was a tough day. You take anything you can get on a day like today."
Thomas struck out four batters in five innings of work. He also scored two runs. White also scored twice.
"We keep preaching we just have to find a way. We're now 1-3, but we've played some tough teams and we've played some hard games against Hickory and Sharon where we were right there with them," Herr said. "They found a way today so my hats off to them."
Conneaut is now 1-3 on the season. The Eagles are scheduled to play at Grove City on Wednesday.
OIL CITY (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Bearer 2-0-0-0, Teeter 3-2-2-2, Highfield 3-0-0-0, McFarland 3-0-1-2, Motter 3-0-0-0, Hornbeck 3-0-0-0, Stevens 2-0-0-0, McMahon 3-1-3-0, Lockhart 2-1-1-0. Totals 24-4-7-4.
CONNEAUT (6)
(AB-R-H-BI) Richardson 3-1-1-0, Nottingham 3-0-1-0, Herr 3-1-0-0, White 1-2-1-0, Thomas 1-2-0-0, Kullen 2-0-0-1, Mihoci 1-0-0-0, Roncaglione 2-0-0-3, Stright 2-0-0-1. Totals 18-6-3-5.
Oil City 003 010 x — 4 7 1
Conneaut 020 04x x — 6 3 1
BATTING
2B: OC — Teeter, McFarland; C — Richardson.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) OC — Hornbeck LP 2.2-1-4-0-6-5, Teeter 2.1-2-2-2-3-4; C — Thomas WP 5-6-4-4-2-4, Richardson 1-1-0-0-0-2.
Records: Oil City x-x; Conneaut 1-3.