LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls basketball team lost to Erie 69-45 in the first game of the Conneaut holiday tournament on Thursday night. With the loss, the Eagles fall to 5-3 on the season.
The Royals had a 20-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and didn’t look back.
Lainie Harrington was responsible for more than half of the Eagles’ offense with 23 points. Harrington also earned seven rebounds and two steals. Carly Perrye added seven points.
Aubrey Neavins led the Royals with 20 points, which included three 3-pointers. Aundraya Neavins contributed 16 points.
Conneaut will be back in action today at 4 p.m. against West Middlesex in the consolation game.
Erie (69)
Aub. Neavins 5 5-5 20, Aun. Neavins 5 5-6 16, Williams 4 3-4 11, Taylor 4 1-1 9, Schrimper 2 0-0 4, Flowers 2 0-1 4, Cruz 1 1-2 3, Summerville 1 0-0 2.
Totals 24 15-19 69.
Conneaut (45)
L. Harrington 8 6-7 23, Ca. Perrye 3 1-3 7, Brady 2 2-2 6, Detelich 1 0-0 3, Crabb 1 0-1 2, Poff 0 2-2 2, E. Harrington 1 0-0 2.
Totals 16 11-15 45.
Erie ;20;18;20;11;—;69
Conneaut ;8;14;9;14;—;45
3-point goals: Erie — Aub. Neavins 3, Aun. Neavins; Conneaut — L. Harrington, Detelich.
Records: Conneaut 5-3, 0-0 Region 5.
