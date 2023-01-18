Besides being the CFO at Crawford County Drug & Alcohol and co-owner of Lakeside Lanes, Don Granda Jr. also promotes the newest bowling balls on the market, even before they go on sale, like nobody else can – by throwing 300 games with them.
Throwing the newest Ebonite product, the Envision Pearl, Granda Jr. rolled his 134th career perfect game –– and second in two weeks –– on Friday in Businessmen League at Lakeside Lanes and just missed another 800 series with a 793.
Granda Jr.’s opening games were 256 and 237.
Okay, Mr. 300, how can you get the bowling balls before anybody else?
“When the balls are approved by USBC for competition, (DV8) staff members will receive balls, or can order balls, on that date and after,” Granda said, who is a DV8 regional pro and has been on the staff for 19 years. “Staff members can roll the balls once they receive them. This helps build the hype of the ball for the public release.
“I generally will roll the newest balls in my arsenal for a few weeks so other bowlers can see how they react. I will switch to something else if the reaction isn’t what I am looking for.”
Obviously, Granda Jr. liked the Ebonite Envision Pearl.
“I used it all three games and had a great reaction, just left some untimely 8- and 9-pins in the first two games. I also used it Wednesday night and shot 720.”
The bowling icon –– throwing a different bowling ball –– also crushed the pins in the NFL Mixed League by shooting games of 227, 243 and 279 for a 749.
Congrats (again), Donnie!
