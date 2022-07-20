SPARTA TOWNSHIP — A report of kids throwing beer cans and hanging off horse-drawn buggies in Sparta Township has led to one arrest by Pennsylvania State Police at Corry.
Troopers were sent to the 25400 block of Byler Road in Sparta Township at 12:17 a.m. Saturday to investigate after receiving a call about the incident.
While patrolling the area, they found a 16-year-old boy from the Spartansburg area sitting off the side of the road. He was found to be intoxicated, according to police.
The teen was transported home by troopers and released to a parent, police said. A charge of underage drinking was filed with Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols’ office in Titusville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.