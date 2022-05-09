• James Evan Caldwell, 60, Meadville
• Darla Ann Cunningham, 86, Boca Raton, FL
• Jane E. Latsko, 84, Cochranton
A Celebration of Life will be held for Richard Consla on May 14, 2022 at Loucks WTC Auction building, located at 16218 Route 198W, Saegertown, from 1PM to 4PM. Refreshments will be provided.
Darla Ann, aged 86, of Boca Raton, FL, died May 4, 2022 at TrustBridge Hospice, Boca Raton, FL. Born January 18, 1936 in Meadville, PA, to the late Glenn Franklin Wood and the late Alice Hamman Wood. Darla came to Boca Raton with her husband from State College, PA, in 2019. Mrs. Cunningham w…