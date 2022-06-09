The Commodore Perry Lions cruise-in and auction is June 11 (rain or shine) from 2 to 6 p.m. at Commodore Perry school, 3002 Perry Highway, Hadley.
All manner of vehicles/engines are welcome. There will be free registration, door prizes and more. Trophies will be awarded for a vehicle 1979 and older, 1980 or newer, and truck.
Auction tickets will be sold until 4 p.m. and the drawing is at 4:30. The winner must be present or give the ticket to someone who will be present. Raffles may be purchased for a wheelbarrow with $600, bucket with $250, watering can with $150, and a 50/50. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Take canned goods to benefit the Commodore Perry Food Pantry and be entered into a special drawing.
• More information: Call (724) 456-7344.
