Making the Crawford County Fair a success takes many things, but one is key, according to its president.
“Planning,” Dean Maynard said.
Work for the fair is a year-round effort by its volunteer board and its many volunteer department heads. The Crawford County Fair Board meets monthly so it can keep track of all the various parts of the annual gathering — looking at potential improvements, reviewing and seeking contracts for entertainment and vendors, and addressing other needs.
“We’ve already started to plan for next year,” Maynard said recently. “We started 15 months ahead of time to plan for the 2023 Crawford County Fair and we haven’t even had this year’s fair.”
Maynard said that since the early summer both he and Cheryl Hamilton, a fellow board member and the fair’s executive secretary, have been logging up to 30 hours a week to make sure things are proceeding.
However, the fair wouldn’t happen without its hundreds of volunteers spread out across all types of departments of the fair.
“We can have upward of 500 volunteers — some give a few hours and some spend the whole week at the fair helping out,” Maynard said.
He estimates the total number of hours donated by people to help is in the thousands.
“We have 10,000 to 15,000 volunteer hours, probably,” he said. “An accurate estimate is hard to do because every department is under the umbrella of the fair.”
In addition, there are five county maintenance people who help prep the grounds for the event. Those workers’ salaries are paid by the fair in the days leading up to the fair and then through the week itself.
The fair also employees two people part time to coordinate entries in the various departments as well as a part-time vendor coordinator and a part-time secretary, he added.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.