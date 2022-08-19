In the weeks leading up to the 2022 Crawford County Fair, one question in particular has been on the minds of county residents looking ahead to the eight-day event that comes just before the start of the school year.
“Two out of three calls have been about rides,” said Dean Maynard, president of the Crawford County Fair Board. “They call and ask, ‘Are there going to be rides this year?’”
Another common question about how to submit online fair entries requires a bit more explanation, but Maynard was able to provide a quick and helpful response for the ride question: Yes, there will be rides.
As soon as callers hear that, Maynard added, “They hang up.”
For many, it would seem, rides are what matter most at the fair. It’s a pattern that remains true even with people generally, and young people in particular, living increasingly online, according to Allen Laventure of the Solvay, New York-based Main Event Amusements, the company providing rides and midway games as well as several concession stands at the fair.
“There’s a certain nostalgia that maybe this generation doesn’t realize, but their parents absolutely do,” Laventure said. “I think it’s great that this piece of Americana keeps on trucking along.”
The spirit of nostalgia — and the love of spinning at high speeds — remain strong, but some aspects of the fair experience have changed.
“The fair and the carnival sits in the American consciousness as this thing that we do,” Laventure said, “although there are a lot more pictures and a lot more Instagram than there ever were in the past.”
Plenty of social media-worthy images will be available for family members of all ages. The options, according to Laventura, will range from a 100-year-old carousel suitable as a starting point for some of the youngest fair visitors to a train that is sure to entertain 6- to 8-year-olds. Families will be able to enjoy a number of other rides together. Those seeking thrill rides that will send both riders and their heart rates toward the sky won’t be disappointed either.
The biggest ride at the fair, according to Laventure, will be a gondola-style Ferris wheel. Larger than the typical fair wheel ride, the gondolas on this ride can seat a family of four in two seats facing each other.
As for the most heart-pounding ride, for most people that likely will be the Orbiter — “a large, midway-type ride, very aggressive,” according to Laventure. Thrill seekers will also enjoy an Avengers-themed swinging ride.
“It doesn’t look incredible,” he said, “but it’s definitely a stomach dropper.”
For traditionalists, in addition to the carousel, the Tilt-a-Whirl is sure to please. The ride, which dates to 1952 and recently underwent an extensive renovation, is nearly as old as the fair itself, which started in 1946.
The midway games will offer similar combinations of old and new, sometimes simultaneously, as in the digital high strikers — one kid-sized, the other full-sized. The traditional favorites that fairgoers tend to expect will be present, including favorites like the balloon dart game, water-shooter races and the fishbowl game. If you toss a ping pong ball and get it in a fishbowl, Laventure explained, you get a fish. Fairgoers seem to love the opportunity to carry a goldfish home from the fair.
It’s one of those things you do when you’re at the fair.
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.