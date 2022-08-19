Country Redford

The band Country Redford will perform Friday at the Crawford County Fair.

When the Miss Crawford County Scholarship Pageant moved from the fair, the Crawford County Fair Board voted to hold a Miss Crawford County Fair pageant.

It was started in 2009. The previous queens are as follows:

2021: Rachel White

2020: No fair

2019: Queen and first runner-up both resigned after being named

2018: Kathy Miller

2017: Jade Wilson

2016: Kaleigh White

2015: Elizabeth Acel

2014: Samantha Mattocks

2013: Brianne Lenhart

2012: Lindsey Lenhart

2011: Kelly Thayer

2010: Katie Steider

2009: Tiffany Thayer

Traditionally, every fair has had a queen crowned to represent the fair at various community events and then at the state level. The Miss Crawford County Scholarship Pageant started in 1955 as part of the Crawford County Fair. The idea of having a queen’s pageant started that year as a way to attract more attention and get more people to the fair. It continued to be a major attraction until it was moved from the fairgrounds in 2009. Here are the names of the queens from 1955 to 2008:

2008: Brittany DeVore

2007: Shauna Nicole Rice

2006: Ashley Borchillo

2005: Melissa Pierce

2004: Alycia McCullough

2003: Kelsey Marie Stanton

2002: Kimberly Wilson

2001: Kelly Rae Frampton

2000: Allison Kemerer Irwin

1999: Heather Rose Chapman

1998: Lorielle Christine Gillette

1997: Danielle Linn Bazylak

1996: Melissa Poraczky

1995: Heather Clancy

1994: Jennifer Held

1993: Elizabeth Stuyvesant

1992: Rae Jean Stephens

1991: Amy Dahlin Burhoe

1990: Wendy Cavett

1989: Leigh Ann Karpinski

1988: Amy Dahlin Burhoe

1987: Karen Passilla

1986: Leigh Ann Karpinski

1985: Allison Ogello

1984: Jane Smith

1983: Kathleen Arent

1982: Wendy Kaufman

1981: Penny Shreve

1980: Jana Glenzer

1979: Walleen Probst

1978: Pamela Groves

1977: Laura Bloom

1976: LeAnn Bleakney

1975: Sharon Stone

1974: Linda Clark

1973: Frances Logue

1972: Lori Doutt

1971: Jan Amboyer

1970: Janet Mead

1969: Cindy Styborski

1968: Connie Williams

1967: Karen Anderson

1966: Diane Sheets

1965: Kathy Rudd

1964: Sandy Steiger

1963: Joyce Curran

1962: Sally Mollenauer

1961: Kathy Stevenson

1960: Marie Furno

1959: Louise Ellis

1958: Patricia DeLoss

1957: Judy Levenhagen

1956: Cecile Martin

1955: Elsie Douglas

Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.

