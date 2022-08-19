Meadville Tribune
When the Miss Crawford County Scholarship Pageant moved from the fair, the Crawford County Fair Board voted to hold a Miss Crawford County Fair pageant.
It was started in 2009. The previous queens are as follows:
2021: Rachel White
2020: No fair
2019: Queen and first runner-up both resigned after being named
2018: Kathy Miller
2017: Jade Wilson
2016: Kaleigh White
2015: Elizabeth Acel
2014: Samantha Mattocks
2013: Brianne Lenhart
2012: Lindsey Lenhart
2011: Kelly Thayer
2010: Katie Steider
2009: Tiffany Thayer
Traditionally, every fair has had a queen crowned to represent the fair at various community events and then at the state level. The Miss Crawford County Scholarship Pageant started in 1955 as part of the Crawford County Fair. The idea of having a queen’s pageant started that year as a way to attract more attention and get more people to the fair. It continued to be a major attraction until it was moved from the fairgrounds in 2009. Here are the names of the queens from 1955 to 2008:
2008: Brittany DeVore
2007: Shauna Nicole Rice
2006: Ashley Borchillo
2005: Melissa Pierce
2004: Alycia McCullough
2003: Kelsey Marie Stanton
2002: Kimberly Wilson
2001: Kelly Rae Frampton
2000: Allison Kemerer Irwin
1999: Heather Rose Chapman
1998: Lorielle Christine Gillette
1997: Danielle Linn Bazylak
1996: Melissa Poraczky
1995: Heather Clancy
1994: Jennifer Held
1993: Elizabeth Stuyvesant
1992: Rae Jean Stephens
1991: Amy Dahlin Burhoe
1990: Wendy Cavett
1989: Leigh Ann Karpinski
1988: Amy Dahlin Burhoe
1987: Karen Passilla
1986: Leigh Ann Karpinski
1985: Allison Ogello
1984: Jane Smith
1983: Kathleen Arent
1982: Wendy Kaufman
1981: Penny Shreve
1980: Jana Glenzer
1979: Walleen Probst
1978: Pamela Groves
1977: Laura Bloom
1976: LeAnn Bleakney
1975: Sharon Stone
1974: Linda Clark
1973: Frances Logue
1972: Lori Doutt
1971: Jan Amboyer
1970: Janet Mead
1969: Cindy Styborski
1968: Connie Williams
1967: Karen Anderson
1966: Diane Sheets
1965: Kathy Rudd
1964: Sandy Steiger
1963: Joyce Curran
1962: Sally Mollenauer
1961: Kathy Stevenson
1960: Marie Furno
1959: Louise Ellis
1958: Patricia DeLoss
1957: Judy Levenhagen
1956: Cecile Martin
1955: Elsie Douglas
