WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Royalty will be crowned Sunday night at the fair.
Four contestants are vying for the Crawford County Fair queen title to succeed outgoing queen Rachel White. The new queen will represent Crawford County’s fair at the annual meeting of the State Association of County Fairs in January.
Contestants will be judged in a private competition on Saturday at a site off the fairgrounds.
The new queen will be announced starting at 6:30 p.m. on the West End Stage of the fairgrounds.
Sarah Lasko
Sarah Lasko is the daughter of Dan and Jody Lasko of Conneaut Lake. She has been riding horses since she was 4 years old. She also enjoys music, plays the guitar, the clarinet and also sings. If you attend her church, you have probably heard her sing. She is also in her school’s jazz band.
Lasko is a high honor roll student and tries very hard to do her best in school. She is a member of the National Honor Society. She is also in her school’s FFA program and serves as its treasurer. She has lettered in track every year in high school. She went to the PA Farm Show and received a jacket for her accomplishments in FFA. She has also represented the state while serving on the State Officer Nominating Committee. She served as one of eight on this committee.
Lasko is also president of her 4-H Club and very active in the 4-H community. As a vacation Bible school instructor, a volunteer soccer coach and avid fair goer, she has helped with four Eagle Scout projects. Lasko works year-round with animals and to keep them ready for the fair and calls the fair her home away from home. As a child, she was quickly hooked on the fair and that enthusiasm from years ago has never left her.
Landis Crawford
Landis Crawford is the daughter of Tracey Dengler-Crawford and Jason Crawford of Saegertown. She is an avid reader, and she enjoys cooking and baking pies. She has always been interested in homesteading activities such as lard rendering, food preservation and gardening. She also enjoys cross country and downhill skiing.
Crawford is a student at Penn State University. She is a volunteer at the Pioneer Engine Society and has received many awards for her achievements including: 2019 Crawford County Grand Champion Market Lamb, 2020 Borlaug Scholar: PA Youth Institute Paper and Research, 2020 Zone 1 PA Jr Fair Person of the Year, 2021 Penn State Behrend Dean’s List, 2021 Crawford County Outstanding 4-Her of the Year, 2020-21 Northwest PA Maple Ambassador of the Year and she received many scholarships for her achievements.
The fair has been an integral part of Crawford’s life. The fair has been a place of fond memories, educational opportunities, and pure delight. She believes that the time is now to support Pennsylvania agriculture and the fairs in order to bond as a community over the bountiful harvests of the land.
Alaina Webster
Alaina Webster is the daughter of Jean and Michael Webster of Venango. Her school experiences have provided many opportunities to recognize and celebrate the passion she has for others through outreach activities such as the annual food drive known as the Bag Three Ton and Cambridge Cares. Through agriculture, she has been actively participating in the National Junior Swine Association and the Pennsylvania Club Livestock Association.
Webster has been intrigued by what 4-H and FFA Programs can provide. She has made many friends along the way and has learned that dedication and hard work and time management are what it takes to be a productive member of society. She has had many opportunities to serve the community and one of her greatest privileges is placing the flags at Kingsley Cemetery.
Webster has been successful showing livestock in many states. In the ring as a competitor, Webster has grown her ringside manner and increased her ability to speak publicly. She wishes that more children had the opportunity to participate in the entry of exhibits in the fair.
Mackenzie Beck
Mackenzie Beck is the daughter of Michelle and Brent Beck of Cambridge Springs. She has achieved honor roll status roll in school, most improved average in trapshooting and Reserve Champion Overall Showman at the fair in 2021 as well as 2021 Champion Intermediate Showman Crawford County.
She was involved in the first annual Hog Wash 5K and the 4-H Club Barn Dance. She also prepared and presented a slide demonstration to a 4-H group on showmanship and placed flags on the graves of veterans.
Beck has many hobbies including trapshooting for the Cambridge Springs High School team and working with her animals. Her market hogs and beef cattle keep her busy as she prepares them for show. She feels that agriculture holds the country together and wants to remind us of the importance of our fair.
