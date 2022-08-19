Country Redford

The band Country Redford will perform Friday at the Crawford County Fair.

 Contributed photo

Major music acts through the years

After a two-year hiatus, musical acts are returning to the grandstand at the Crawford Crawford County Fair, adding to its reputation for bringing well-known names to perform over the years.

Here’s a list of the acts that have appeared at the fair since 2019:

2019: Kane Brown, Seaforth, Newsboys, Mac Powell, The Family Reunion

2018: An Evening with Alabama, Tenth Avenue North, Mercy Me

2017: Straight No Chaser, For King and Country, Building 429, Jordan Feliz, Old Dominion, Cris Lane

2016: Casting Crowns, Building 429, Bill Anderson, Terry Lee Goffee, Rachel Platten, A Great World, Larken Poe

2015: Jake Owen, Colt Ford, The Willis Clan, Jeannie Seely, Justin Moore, Chris Higbee

2014: Hunter Hayes, Dan+Shay, Sam Hunt, Lee Brice, Frankie Ballard, Chris Higbee

2013: The Band Perry, Jerrod Niemann, Kristen Kelly, Rodney Atkins, Jana Kramer, Richie Fields

2012: Alan Jackson, Kip Moore, Thompson Square, Eli Young Band & The Moore Bros

2011: Lady Antebellum, Luke Bryan, Easton Corbin

2010: Josh Turner, Phil Vassar, Darius Rucker, Kellie Pickler

2009: Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean, Jake Owens, Hotel California, 1964 Tribute

2008: Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu, Daughtry, Gretchen Wilson, Toby Keith

2007: Sugarland, Wrekers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Trace Adkins, Gary Allen

2006: Brooks & Dunn, Sugarland, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Steve Miller Band, E Johnson

2005: Toby Keith, Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton, Clay Aiken

2004: George Jones, Brad Paisley, Charlie Daniels, Montgomery Gentry, Journey

2003: Toby Keith, Travis Tritt, Poison

2002: Lonestar, Sara Evans, Jars of Clay, Styx, REO Speedwagon

2001: Mark Lowry, Point of Grace, Beach Boys, Kenny Rogers, Lee Ann Womack

2000: Steven Curtis Chapman, Third Day, Alabama, George Jones, Loretta Lynn

1999: Vince Gill, John Michael Montgomery, Michael Smith, Avalon, Crystal Lewis

1998: Alabama, Sammy Kershaw, Lorrie Morgan, 4-Him, Mark Lowry, Point of Grace

1997: Neal McCoy, Patty Loveless, Carman, LeAnn Rimes

1996: Aaron Tippin, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker, Ronnie McDowell, Black Hawk

1995: Statler Brothers, Confederate Railroad, Billy Ray Cyrus

1994: Charlie Daniels, Aaron Tippin, Little Texas

1993: Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash

1992: Oak Ridge Boys

1991: Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, rock show

1990: Merle Haggard, Tanya Tucker, Tommy Page, Sweet Sensation, Linear

1989: Randy Travis, Burch Sisters, Reebok Rock Club

1988: Reba McEntire, Ricky Van Shelton, The Jets

1987: The Judds, Bobby Lee Springfield

1986: Frankie Avalon, Fabian, Bobby Rydell

1985: Charley Pride, Atlanta

1984: Mickey Gilley, Louise Mandrell

1983: Statler Brothers, Bob Hope

1982: Barbara Mandrell

1981: Statler Brothers

1980: Mel Tillis

1979: Conway Twitty

1978: Loretta Lynn

Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you