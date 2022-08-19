Major music acts through the years
After a two-year hiatus, musical acts are returning to the grandstand at the Crawford Crawford County Fair, adding to its reputation for bringing well-known names to perform over the years.
Here’s a list of the acts that have appeared at the fair since 2019:
2019: Kane Brown, Seaforth, Newsboys, Mac Powell, The Family Reunion
2018: An Evening with Alabama, Tenth Avenue North, Mercy Me
2017: Straight No Chaser, For King and Country, Building 429, Jordan Feliz, Old Dominion, Cris Lane
2016: Casting Crowns, Building 429, Bill Anderson, Terry Lee Goffee, Rachel Platten, A Great World, Larken Poe
2015: Jake Owen, Colt Ford, The Willis Clan, Jeannie Seely, Justin Moore, Chris Higbee
2014: Hunter Hayes, Dan+Shay, Sam Hunt, Lee Brice, Frankie Ballard, Chris Higbee
2013: The Band Perry, Jerrod Niemann, Kristen Kelly, Rodney Atkins, Jana Kramer, Richie Fields
2012: Alan Jackson, Kip Moore, Thompson Square, Eli Young Band & The Moore Bros
2011: Lady Antebellum, Luke Bryan, Easton Corbin
2010: Josh Turner, Phil Vassar, Darius Rucker, Kellie Pickler
2009: Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean, Jake Owens, Hotel California, 1964 Tribute
2008: Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu, Daughtry, Gretchen Wilson, Toby Keith
2007: Sugarland, Wrekers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Trace Adkins, Gary Allen
2006: Brooks & Dunn, Sugarland, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Steve Miller Band, E Johnson
2005: Toby Keith, Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton, Clay Aiken
2004: George Jones, Brad Paisley, Charlie Daniels, Montgomery Gentry, Journey
2003: Toby Keith, Travis Tritt, Poison
2002: Lonestar, Sara Evans, Jars of Clay, Styx, REO Speedwagon
2001: Mark Lowry, Point of Grace, Beach Boys, Kenny Rogers, Lee Ann Womack
2000: Steven Curtis Chapman, Third Day, Alabama, George Jones, Loretta Lynn
1999: Vince Gill, John Michael Montgomery, Michael Smith, Avalon, Crystal Lewis
1998: Alabama, Sammy Kershaw, Lorrie Morgan, 4-Him, Mark Lowry, Point of Grace
1997: Neal McCoy, Patty Loveless, Carman, LeAnn Rimes
1996: Aaron Tippin, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker, Ronnie McDowell, Black Hawk
1995: Statler Brothers, Confederate Railroad, Billy Ray Cyrus
1994: Charlie Daniels, Aaron Tippin, Little Texas
1993: Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash
1992: Oak Ridge Boys
1991: Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, rock show
1990: Merle Haggard, Tanya Tucker, Tommy Page, Sweet Sensation, Linear
1989: Randy Travis, Burch Sisters, Reebok Rock Club
1988: Reba McEntire, Ricky Van Shelton, The Jets
1987: The Judds, Bobby Lee Springfield
1986: Frankie Avalon, Fabian, Bobby Rydell
1985: Charley Pride, Atlanta
1984: Mickey Gilley, Louise Mandrell
1983: Statler Brothers, Bob Hope
1982: Barbara Mandrell
1981: Statler Brothers
1980: Mel Tillis
1979: Conway Twitty
1978: Loretta Lynn
