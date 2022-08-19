Friends, family, food, fun, memories, music and good times all rolled into one.
And then add the animals.
Those words sum up what the Crawford County Fair has meant to me over the years.
It, of course, means different things at different stages of life.
When I was a child, it was all about spending time with family at the fair — watching the harness races and “betting” on our favorite horses with other family members.
We didn’t ride the rides much back then because since we lived at Conneaut Lake Park, rides weren’t anything special.
But the fair was always special.
Over the years, it changed some for me as I became a parent and then a grandparent.
The kids loved seeing all the animals and playing the midway games. It was always a highlight of summer vacations — spending at least one or two days at the fair each year, seeing all the friends, hearing the music from the grandstand and eating the foods, which somehow always seemed to taste better at the fair.
My view of the fair changed somewhat over the years when I became a reporter for The Meadville Tribune and was assigned to write stories about other aspects of the fair.
One year I wrote about all the free tangible things available at the fair — from keychains to water bottles and various other ways vendors chose to get their names out there to the public.
The fudge only available at the fair soon became a favorite — and still is.
The pie served at the Fallowfield United Methodist Church booth always seemed to taste better than anywhere else. I’ve never figured out why unless it’s because it is homemade and served with smiles.
Being able to attend concerts by big-name country music acts (and being paid to write about some of them) always made my week. The fair just seemed more like a big deal because of stars such as Loretta Lynn, Alabama and, of course, the Golden Boys of Bandstand who also reminded us why we liked all their music.
While there are so many “tangible” reminders of good times (souvenirs, ribbons, pictures, etc.), it’s really the memories of the good times and the opportunities for more good times that bring me back to the fair each year — although I must admit the fudge is my big reason now.
I always loved sitting under the grandstand and being a “people watcher.” It’s always interesting to see the various fashions people of all ages are wearing. It always made me smile to hear people (especially teens and kids) laughing over something together, enjoying the freedom to wander around and see what’s happening next.
I love seeing kids proud of their animals, hearing people celebrate blue ribbons (or any color for that matter) for their various exhibits, and realizing how much work goes into each project.
While to many it’s about the tangible things at the fair, to me it’s more about the intangible things — the good times, the fun and the memories that made the fair a great tradition.
That, and the fudge, of course.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.
