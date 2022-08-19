The Harvest of History Building at the Crawford County Fairgrounds was opened for the first time last year during the fair’s 75th anniversary celebration.
Displays inside showed many scenes and memorabilia from the fair over the years, including various artifacts, pictures and other items.
The exhibits will change a little this year, according to Josh Sherretts, director of the Crawford County Historical Society.
The building, which once housed the Meadville Sportsmen’s Club, now is shared by the historical society and the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“I’m excited to let you know about it,” Sherretts said.
He said last year the building’s contents were focused on the first 75 years of the fair. This year, they will feature some highlights of programs of the 1940s plus items from the 1850s in Crawford County.
“It will be oddly different,” he said, noting it will include such things as a farm wagon from Harmonsburg which was used to take hay to the Market House and to the fair.
Although the building is basically about the fair, the exhibits on display will be a variety of items of not just the fair but the “history of Crawford County,” he noted.
“We are excited. It’s a great opportunity,” Sherretts said of being able to share a part of the county’s history and letting people be able to view it.
A committee renovated the handicapped-accessible building last year and it includes large banners with pictures and other items enlarged for easy viewing.
It will be open from 10 a.m. until the fair closes each day.
