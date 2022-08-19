Funnel cakes, french fries, fudge … sausage sandwiches, gyros, stir fry … barbecue chicken, pulled pork, barbecue ribs … apple dumplings, every-flavored pies, towering cones of Crawford County Dairy Committee soft-serve ice cream … virtually anything on a stick, virtually anything fried, virtually anything tasty you can think of — and whatever your choice, wash it down with hand-squeezed lemonade: A day at the Crawford County Fair would be incomplete without fair food and lots of it.
In fact, the lure of fair delights, fried and otherwise, is so strong in late August that it can be felt even in distant corners of the county.
“We’re always a little slower that week. Everyone wants to go to the fair,” said Missy Wescoat, owner of Missy’s Arcade Restaurant in Titusville. “Every year it affects me a little bit, especially Thursday, Friday and Saturday.”
Fair food brings with it a certain reputation: nothing but greasy, deep-fried choices, some might say; serving sizes that encourage overindulgence, others might accuse. But food service professionals around Crawford County were consistent in their appreciation for the event that provides a week of competition each August. Not only did they express appreciation for the fair, they praised the food at the fair even as they acknowledged certain tendencies among the options.
“I don’t know what you would eat at the fair that’s healthy,” Wescoat noted. While she herself is drawn to the sweets — the fudge, the caramel apples and especially the Dairy Committee’s soft-serve — a savory staple always tops the wish lists she hears from customers.
“I know everyone talks about getting hot sausage,” she said.
It’s a dish Wescoat serves at her restaurant, but that’s OK — it’s just one of those things people want to get at the fair.
One type of meal that seems largely absent from fair cuisine is fried fish. It’s an observation that Maurice McClure, owner of McClure’s Fish House and More in Meadville, has heard before — and he wouldn’t be opposed to filling that gap at some point. But for now, the lifelong fairgoer is happy to experience the food offerings from the perspective of a customer, one who’s hooked a savory treat of Greek origin.
“The No. 1 thing I always look for is the gyro,” McClure said. Also near the top of the list for McClure is the chance to try multiple types of pizza that are outside the usual rotation of pizza purveyors in the Meadville area.
“I’ve never been a guy that does the rides, but I enjoy some of the games,” he added, “but one of the main reasons I go is the food.”
At the Safari Bar, located at the north end of Meadville and not far down the road from the fairgrounds, Julie Peterson is the bar and restaurant manager and, like Wescoat and McClure, is a fair food aficionado. She ranked sausage sandwiches at the top of her favorites, but her list featured multiple sweet treats as well.
“Caramel apples — and I like the fudge,” Peterson said as she seemed to roam from booth to booth in her mind before finally settling on the Fallowfield United Methodist Church pie stand. “I avoid fried Twinkies and things like that, but the pie place — that’s fantastic!”
The Safari Bar even serves funnel sticks inspired by the fair’s ubiquitous funnel cakes.
Having that option even when it’s not fair week can be comforting for those who experience out-of-season cravings for fried batter covered by confectioner’s sugar. But whether it’s sausages and peppers, funnel cakes or even duffel bag-sized kettle corn, there’s something about having such favorites at the fair that makes an intangible but very definite difference.
Sure, those treats can be produced competently elsewhere, but is it still fair food?
“Who doesn’t love fair food?” Wescoat asked rhetorically. “It’s one time per year you should be able to go crazy.”
Food vendors expected for the 2022 Crawford County Fair
Barrett’s East Coast Foods
Campi’s Pizza
Cliffords Hotdog House
Curley Chicken BBQ (building)
Curley Concessions (building)
Currier Concessions
D+E Lemonade & Rib Sandwich
Deets Sugar House
East Mead Volunteer Fire Department (building)
Elk Creek Inn
Fain Concessions (Nick’s sausage, funnel cakes, pizza)
Fallowfield United Methodist Church (building)
Fowler’s Taffy
GrandPa’s Garbage Fries
Great American Ventures
Gregg’s Hot Sausage
Keich Enterprises/Dechellis Concessions
Kelly Chase Boutique (cotton candy)
Kristan’s Concessions
Lombardo’s Concessions
Oakes Market
Parker Family Concessions
Hassinger Concessions/Cowboy Lemonade
Hayfield Central Hose Co. 1
KettleKorn and KettleKorn and KettleKorn and
JD’s Chuck Wagon Enterprises LLC
Pig Out BBQ
Randolph Volunteer Fire Department (building)
Ross Concessions
Ross Concessions (Winschel Concessions)
Sara’s Soft Pretzels
Shabby’s Nuts; Shabby’s Ice Cream
Shirley’s Steak+Sausage
Stacey’s Tasties
Sweet Shivers
Taylor’s Doughboy
TJ’s Pizza
Verna Grocery Deli
Vlahos Gyros
Vorisek’s Backyard Bee Farm
Whole Darn Thing Subs
Wok Inn
