Funnel cakes, french fries, fudge … sausage sandwiches, gyros, stir fry … barbecue chicken, pulled pork, barbecue ribs … apple dumplings, every-flavored pies, towering cones of Crawford County Dairy Committee soft-serve ice cream … virtually anything on a stick, virtually anything fried, virtually anything tasty you can think of — and whatever your choice, wash it down with hand-squeezed lemonade: A day at the Crawford County Fair would be incomplete without fair food and lots of it.

In fact, the lure of fair delights, fried and otherwise, is so strong in late August that it can be felt even in distant corners of the county.

“We’re always a little slower that week. Everyone wants to go to the fair,” said Missy Wescoat, owner of Missy’s Arcade Restaurant in Titusville. “Every year it affects me a little bit, especially Thursday, Friday and Saturday.”

Fair food brings with it a certain reputation: nothing but greasy, deep-fried choices, some might say; serving sizes that encourage overindulgence, others might accuse. But food service professionals around Crawford County were consistent in their appreciation for the event that provides a week of competition each August. Not only did they express appreciation for the fair, they praised the food at the fair even as they acknowledged certain tendencies among the options.

“I don’t know what you would eat at the fair that’s healthy,” Wescoat noted. While she herself is drawn to the sweets — the fudge, the caramel apples and especially the Dairy Committee’s soft-serve — a savory staple always tops the wish lists she hears from customers.

“I know everyone talks about getting hot sausage,” she said.

It’s a dish Wescoat serves at her restaurant, but that’s OK — it’s just one of those things people want to get at the fair.

One type of meal that seems largely absent from fair cuisine is fried fish. It’s an observation that Maurice McClure, owner of McClure’s Fish House and More in Meadville, has heard before — and he wouldn’t be opposed to filling that gap at some point. But for now, the lifelong fairgoer is happy to experience the food offerings from the perspective of a customer, one who’s hooked a savory treat of Greek origin.

“The No. 1 thing I always look for is the gyro,” McClure said. Also near the top of the list for McClure is the chance to try multiple types of pizza that are outside the usual rotation of pizza purveyors in the Meadville area.

“I’ve never been a guy that does the rides, but I enjoy some of the games,” he added, “but one of the main reasons I go is the food.”

At the Safari Bar, located at the north end of Meadville and not far down the road from the fairgrounds, Julie Peterson is the bar and restaurant manager and, like Wescoat and McClure, is a fair food aficionado. She ranked sausage sandwiches at the top of her favorites, but her list featured multiple sweet treats as well.

“Caramel apples — and I like the fudge,” Peterson said as she seemed to roam from booth to booth in her mind before finally settling on the Fallowfield United Methodist Church pie stand. “I avoid fried Twinkies and things like that, but the pie place — that’s fantastic!”

The Safari Bar even serves funnel sticks inspired by the fair’s ubiquitous funnel cakes.

Having that option even when it’s not fair week can be comforting for those who experience out-of-season cravings for fried batter covered by confectioner’s sugar. But whether it’s sausages and peppers, funnel cakes or even duffel bag-sized kettle corn, there’s something about having such favorites at the fair that makes an intangible but very definite difference.

Sure, those treats can be produced competently elsewhere, but is it still fair food?

“Who doesn’t love fair food?” Wescoat asked rhetorically. “It’s one time per year you should be able to go crazy.”

Food vendors expected for the 2022 Crawford County Fair

Barrett’s East Coast Foods

Campi’s Pizza

Cliffords Hotdog House

Curley Chicken BBQ (building)

Curley Concessions (building)

Currier Concessions

D+E Lemonade & Rib Sandwich

Deets Sugar House

East Mead Volunteer Fire Department (building)

Elk Creek Inn

Fain Concessions (Nick’s sausage, funnel cakes, pizza)

Fallowfield United Methodist Church (building)

Fowler’s Taffy

GrandPa’s Garbage Fries

Great American Ventures

Gregg’s Hot Sausage

Keich Enterprises/Dechellis Concessions

Kelly Chase Boutique (cotton candy)

Kristan’s Concessions

Lombardo’s Concessions

Oakes Market

Parker Family Concessions

Hassinger Concessions/Cowboy Lemonade

Hayfield Central Hose Co. 1

KettleKorn and KettleKorn and KettleKorn and

JD’s Chuck Wagon Enterprises LLC

Pig Out BBQ

Randolph Volunteer Fire Department (building)

Ross Concessions

Ross Concessions (Winschel Concessions)

Sara’s Soft Pretzels

Shabby’s Nuts; Shabby’s Ice Cream

Shirley’s Steak+Sausage

Stacey’s Tasties

Sweet Shivers

Taylor’s Doughboy

TJ’s Pizza

Verna Grocery Deli

Vlahos Gyros

Vorisek’s Backyard Bee Farm

Whole Darn Thing Subs

Wok Inn

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you