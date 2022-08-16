WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — A new Crawford County Fair queen will be crowned Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on the West End Stage of the fairgrounds.
Four contestants are vying for the title to succeed outgoing queen Rachel White. The new queen will represent Crawford County’s fair at the State Association of County Fairs annual meeting in January.
Contestants will be judged in a private competition on Saturday at a site off the fairgrounds.
Three people — all from out of the area — will judge the contestants in several categories. The first is the contestant’s interview of the fair and the knowledge of agriculture in Pennsylvania and general information. Contestants also will be judged on their appearance in casual and formal attire.
Contestants must give a three-minute presentation of “Why You Should Come to the Crawford County Fair.”
They also must write a 300-word essay on the “Future of Pennsylvania Agriculture.”
In addition to the queen, other awards will be first runner-up, best essay and Miss Photogenic.
Queen committee members are Cheryl Hamilton, Beth Mosier and Crawford County Fair President Dean Maynard.
• Sarah Lasko is the daughter of Dan and Jody Lasko of Conneaut Lake. Sarah has been riding horses since she was 4 years old. She also enjoys music, plays the guitar and the clarinet, and also sings. If you attend her church, you have probably heard her sing. She is also in the school’s jazz band.
• Landis Crawford is the daughter of Tracey Dengler-Crawford and Jason Crawford of Saegertown. Landis is an avid reader, and she enjoys cooking and baking pies. She has always been interested in homesteading activities such as lard rendering, food preservation and gardening. She also enjoys cross country and downhill skiing.
• Alaina Webster is the daughter of Jean and Michael Webster of Venango. Alaina’s school experiences have provided many opportunities to recognize and celebrate the passion she has for others through outreach activities such as the annual food drive known as the Bag Three Ton and Cambridge Cares. Through agriculture, she has been actively participating in the National Junior Swine Association and the Pennsylvania Club Livestock Association.
• Mackenzie Beck is the daughter of Michelle and Brent Beck of Cambridge Springs. Mackenzie has achieved honor roll status roll in school, most improved average in trapshooting and Reserve Champion Overall Showman at the fair in 2021 as well as 2021 Champion Intermediate Showman Crawford County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.