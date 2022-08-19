Known as the largest agricultural fair east of the Mississippi River, the Crawford County Fair also is known as a huge gathering place.
The annual fair attracts thousands of people and is spread over 67 acres of land.
Along with the many scheduled events and attractions, it also is a meeting place where friends gather together for planned reunions — and many “unplanned” meetings of old friends.
Rich and Janet Ashe of Conneaut Lake go to the fair once or twice each year. Janet said she has been attending the fair for 46 years. Rich lived in the Westford area and remembers riding his bike to Hartstown to meet a bus that took people to the fair.
Janet said they usually walk around, have pie at the Fallowfield church booth, and Rich gets Philly beef steak from a vendor from Youngstown, Ohio.
Janet said it’s nice to see people they haven’t seen in a long time and “catch up” with them.
Along with the other foods, they also enjoy getting ice cream near the dairy barn.
Seeing friends and enjoying special foods are among the reasons Donna Wermlinger of Saegertown enjoys the fair.
She said she loves going to the fair “because I meet and see people I love and haven’t seen.”
She also enjoys cinnamon candy applies and taffy, and while she’s not particularly interested in the animals, she enjoys seeing the 4-H kids and their projects.
But, she added, “Mostly it’s the people” that draw her attention. Known as a “people person” by many, Wermlinger said it’s just always good to see folks she hasn’t seen for years.
Phyllis Carr of Saegertown, who has been to every one of the fairs since it started in 1946, describes the fair as a place where people gather who share the same interests. “It’s good to talk,” she said, adding, “It’s always nice to catch up with what’s going on in their lives.”
Carr, who was chairman of the 75th anniversary celebration of the fair last year, said she was really busy all day, every day at last year’s fair, so she didn’t get much chance to visit all the exhibits as she usually does.
She’s looking forward to going back to enjoying her usual things at the fair, especially seeing people showing their animals and checking out other exhibitors.
Teenagers Amber Clark and Megan Orlasky, both from the Conneaut Lake area, like the social aspect of the fair. “And the food, of course,” Amber added.
Amber particularly enjoys buying bracelets and other things at some of the “little shops” (vendor booths).
She also enjoys seeing the animals, especially the pigs and rabbits, plus the concerts and the demolition derby.
“I made a lot of friends there,” she said, adding she thinks this is a good place for young people.
Of course, the many 4-H clubs, Granges and other groups have special exhibits and/or events at the fair and their members gather informally to socialize or compete at various events.
But often it’s the frequent “How are you?” or “It’s good to see you again” that reminds people that although catching up with friends is not listed on the daily activities list, the social part of the fair is definitely one of the attractions.
