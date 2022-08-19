The Crawford County Fair — billed as the largest agricultural fair in Pennsylvania and the largest agricultural fair east of the Mississippi River — hopes to pick up with its pre-pandemic past for its 2022 edition.
“We’re hoping to get back to the 2019 level (of attendance),” Dean Maynard, Crawford County Fair Board president, said of the fair. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 fair and the 2021 edition was scaled back compared to pre-pandemic levels.
“It’s to showcase the kids and their projects. That’s huge for us,” Maynard said. “It’s about the youth, learning and agriculture — and certainly throw some fun in it, too.”
The 67-acre fairgrounds plays host to hundreds of animals as well as hundreds of entries of everything from fruits and vegetables to pies and maple syrup, from clothing and needlecraft to photography and paintings.
However, the fair won’t have a poultry exhibition this year due to the avian flu outbreak in the state. In April, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture issued a quarantine order banning the exhibition of poultry and eggs at county and local fairs in the state.
“We’re trying to stay true to our mission,” Maynard said. “We want agriculture, 4-H youth and adults showcasing all of their talents.”
This year’s edition has several major changes — including the return of amusement rides for the first time since 2019.
“The rides are back which is exciting for the community,” Maynard said of Main Event Amusements of Solvay, New York, which will have 18 rides back on the fairgrounds. “We’ll have a full ride complement.”
There will be grandstand entertainment including ventriloquist and singer Darci Lynne Farmer. She was scheduled to perform at the 2020 fair before it was canceled.
Farmer is honoring her contract with the fair and will perform at the grandstand on Sunday, Aug. 21 — the day before the fair officially opens.
“We’re excited to have a great opening with her,” Maynard said.
Friday night of fair week, Aug. 26, will feature two regional bands — The Hillbilly Way of Pittsburgh and opening act Country Redford from northeastern Ohio — for its country music night.
While in past years the fair has hosted concert nights with national country music and Christian music acts, that’s not possible these days, according to Maynard.
“We’re struggling with the sustainability of the county fair with large expenses and not having a return on revenue,” he said. “That’s no secret. We’d love to have a big country name, but it doesn’t prove to be a smart investment in Crawford County.
“We’re trying to meet the needs and demands of the changing economy and community — and meet the needs of our expenses,” he said.
Maynard pointed out it costs the fair $18,000 for the week for staffing of ticket takers at the various gates and parking lots.
While there are grandstand events, there also will be other free entertainment options on the grounds.
“The circus is back and the racing pigs are back,” he said. “Those two were huge draws in the past.”
In addition, the public will see more vendors this year as some businesses that need a large spaces for their products may not be attending.
“The midway will be fuller than usual, but the grandstand may not be quite as busy,” Maynard said.
