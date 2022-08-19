Tourism is a major industry in Crawford County — and the Crawford County Fair is one of its major attractions.
While there are no numbers showing exactly how many tourists come for the fair, indications are there are many.
Part of that is because of the hotel room tax receipts from rented hotel/motel rooms each year.
Victoria Soff, director of the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the hotel tax revenue is about $400,000 annually. Although the statistics don’t show weekly revenues, she said last August’s revenues were the highest ever.
Soff said that doesn’t include the number of tourists who come and stay with friends or family each year.
The major acts at the fair also draw tourists who don’t necessarily stay overnight but come after work, for instance, and return home the same day.
She also said tourists also stay at local campgrounds.
Statistics in campground rentals during fair week were not available. One campground operator would say only that the campgrounds is full every week during the summer.
Dean Maynard, president of the Crawford County Fair Board, said there is no record of how many tourists visit the fair each year.
Th campers who stay at the fairgrounds during fair week are mostly local residents, he said, although 25 percent are vendors.
He did note, however, he knows many people come from the tri-state area plus Colorado and other states for the demolition derby and other special events.
Maynard said the fair generates revenue of more than a million dollars each year — and that doesn’t include funds raised by the 280 vendors which includes businesses and nonprofits from the county as well as other areas.
While locals are not usually considered tourists, the Crawford County Fair is one attraction which becomes a “have to visit” place for thousands of local residents and former local residents who visit the fair each year, making it a big tourist attraction for one week every summer.
