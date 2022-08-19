The crash of metal, the crunch of frames and the road of the crowd. The demolition derby always is an exciting part of the Crawford County Fair, and stands to be so again, though with a few changes this year.
Rather than splitting the event into two shows, there will be a single demolition derby at the fair this year, taking place on Aug. 27 at 5 p.m.
However, fans should take heart in knowing that no content is being cut from the derby. The single one will have all the typical aspects of the event, but just bundled into a package.
“You’re looking at a three-, possibly four-hour show,” said Frances Hejduk, co-owner of Derbydog Incorporated, which runs the event. “Pretty much the same normal classes we have.”
For those who have never attended a demolition derby, the event is split between multiple classes. Each class involves a different kind of vehicle and allows differing levels of vehicle modification. For example, the windshield class involves very minimal changes to the vehicles involved, with Hejduk describing it as the “gut and go” class.
The classes involved are stock minivans, windshield, hobby stock truck, street stock compact, street stock full-size, motor swap full-size, pro-stock compact and no protector full-size. The full rules for each class can be found online at derbydogdemo.com.
During matches, vehicles must make a hit against another competitor every 60 seconds. Should they fail to do so, they’re timed out of the match. Drivers aim to disable their opponents’ vehicles.
For something that’s nothing but cars hitting into one another, a lot of considerations for safety are made when putting together the derby.
“One of our biggest concerns and goals is safety,” Hejduk said. “We want to make sure the drivers are safe, we want to make sure the officials are safe.”
A fundamental part of that safety aspect is how the cars are modified before competing. Gas tanks are moved into the backseat, while the car battery is placed alongside the driver. Competing motorists also may install “cages” around the driver’s seat, reinforcing that part of the vehicle.
“Drives make that decision on how much work they want to put into their car,” Hejduk said. “We can’t force them to do more, but all we can do is write the rules so that everybody in that specific class can be even.”
Derbydog updates its rules every year, reviewing what new developments from the previous season might turn out to be unsafe. For example, the company banned certain kinds of bumpers which Hejduk said were “really pointy” which could potentially injure a competitor if they hit the driver’s side door.
Winning drivers can receive some pretty substantial prizes. Derbydog has trophies that run upward of 5 feet tall, and the overall prize purse for the Crawford County Fair derby is $10,000.
“They’re one of the highest for fairs around,” Hejduk said. “It’s a nice purse, the winners get some real money.”
Young kids also will get the chance to get in on the fun. The derby will kick off with the Derbydog Powerwheels Extravaganza, an expanded version of the normal Powerwheels event held at the derby.
Kids between 3 and 8 will compete in three events as part of the Extravaganza. First is a figure-eight race, followed by a drag race and then a traditional derby with their toy vehicles.
“It’s just a little bit of fun for these kids to get started in watching what usually their parents are doing in the big cars,” Hejduk said.
Hejduk believes the family-friendly nature of the demolition derby is a big reason why its popularity has been so enduring.
“The demolition derby happens to be the number one-attended, number one-watched event at a county fair,” she said. “It packs the house just about every time.”
She said Derbydog is excited to be back in Crawford County and ready to put on a great show for attendees.
Anyone interested in competing in the derby can register the day of the event. Application forms can be downloaded and filled out ahead of time at crawfordcountyfairpa.com/participate/competitions/demolition-derby.
Gates will be opened for derby cars at noon, while the derby itself starts at 5 p.m. with the Powerwheels Extravaganza.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.