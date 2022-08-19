In 2021, the Crawford County Fair celebrated its 75th anniversary — even though it was a year later because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the observance, a book about the fair’s history was published.
Although it has a little bit of the early history, the focus was to tell what happened between the fair’s 50th and 75th anniversaries.
The soft-cover book features a Ferris wheel on the front cover and the midway from years ago on the back.
Unlike other books about the fair, this one has no advertisements.
Sandwiched in between pages 1 and 104 is the history of various departments, from the apiary to the vegetables. In addition, the book includes pictures of events from the 50th anniversary as well as the 75th one.
Also included are interviews with various people who have been “fixtures” at the fair for many decades, plus interviews with five of the past fair board presidents.
The book’s history was written by many of the department heads, telling their story in their words.
Other stories are told by committee members. For example, the history of the building committee outlines how various buildings were constructed and why they were necessary.
The book features nearly 300 pictures, most of which are in color.
It also answers many questions often asked by those who attended the fair over the years, including: “Who was Miss Crawford County in 2003?”; “Who won the title of the Four-Star Homemaker in 1992?”; “Who was the Star Dairy Farmer in 1991?”; or “Who was the last Miss Crawford County crowned at the fair?” You also can find out the names of the Crawford County Fair queens, which was started after the county pageant was moved.
Turning to other areas of interest, the book contains the lineup of major entertainers each year — including both country music and Christian music. Many pictures of past performers are included.
Other trivia questions answered in the book are:
• What is the name of the new history building at the fair?
• What county commissioner buried the time capsule at the 50th fair?
• What year was the new grandstand built and what was the cost?
• What was the name of the “official mascot” of the 75th observance and who portrayed the mascot?
• Who was chairman of both the 50th and 75 anniversary observances?
• What county commissioner was married at the fair?
• Which county commissioner’s wife was named a Four Star Homemaker?
• Which county commissioner was instrumental in the ambulance service at the fair?
• Which commissioner was one of those “hit by pies” for the junior fair board?
Since the fair is the largest agricultural fair east of the Mississippi, it was only natural to include many pages and pictures of the various departments — be it animal or vegetables or grain. Photographs of the annual 4-H and FFA Market Livestock Auction are pictures as well as many of the young people with their animals.
The book was meant to be all-inclusive of the departments and features of the fair, according to officials. Designed to preserve the history for the future generations, it tells only a small story of the fair. But, the story shows the dedication of the volunteers, the vendors, the board members and various organizations who work together to bring a successful county fair each year.
The book was not available at the 2021 fair because those in charge of the book chose to wait until after the fair to have it published. By doing that, it allowed many pictures of the happenings of the 75th celebration to be included.
Copies can be ordered for $20 on the fair’s website, crawfordcountyfairpa.com, or at the fair office. Once the books are sold, there will be no more published.
As a side note, Dean Maynard, Fair Board president, noted the board found copies of past fair books and is selling those for anyone interested. They are available at the fair office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.