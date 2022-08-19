The Crawford County Fair is all about tradition — even when it comes to parking.
“People seem to have their favorite gates,” said Dean Maynard, president of the Crawford County Fair Board, which organizes the event each year. “It’s fun to listen to them talk about why they park where they park — and boy, if they can’t, don’t get in their way.”
Some people always park across from Gate 2, he said, though they’re hard pressed to explain why. Others prefer Gate 6. “‘There’s more shade to park in,’ Maynard recalled hearing some long-time visitors explain, “and it’s true, there’s a little bit of shade down there.”
With plenty of free parking available along Dickson Road across from gates 1 and 2, and more found inside the fairgrounds via Gate 6, it’s hard to go wrong when it comes to parking at the fair.
Still, a number of considerations make parking as much an art as it is a science — considerations such as how best to minimize the amount of walking that will be required, how to limit the vehicle’s sun exposure, how to ensure the quickest getaway at the end of one’s fair visit, and so on.
Further complicating the process is the knowledge that the best parking strategy can be completely dependent on the timing of a visit to the fair: Early-morning options will likely be more plentiful, especially on weekdays, than evening options, and fairgoers headed to a major concert, the demolition derby or the closing fireworks show have very different considerations than those headed to the mini-horse pull at the Youth Show Arena or the 4-H and FFA market livestock sale.
For most, according to Maynard, the best bet is to go with what is most familiar.
The parking layout this year will be similar to years past, so if you’ve had success in the past with Gate 6, stick with Gate 6. and if the fields across from gates 1 and 2 have always made sense, then they will most likely work well again this year.
“Traditions are easy,” Maynard said, “and change is not.”
It’s an observation that is all the more relevant after pandemic-related effects led to the cancellation of the 2020 fair and postponement of the fair’s 75th anniversary celebrations until last year. So when fair officials introduce changes, it’s nice if those changes can make things a little easier for fairgoers.
This year, for instance, each entrance gate will be equipped with credit card readers, Maynard said, to offer fairgoers another option for paying the entrance fee.
“The first impression at the gate is important for us,” he said.
Helping to make that first impression a winning one will be cadet and adult volunteers from the Civil Air Patrol Erie Squadron 502. The group returns for the second year to provide staffing at the gates and along the rows of parking spots around the fairgrounds.
The group’s members will be camping at the fairgrounds for the week of the fair and will raise funds for the group’s cadet program, which includes kids from 12 to 18 years old. The members volunteer to handle parking at other community events in the region and also respond to disaster events, including a plane crash site and major snowstorms in recent years, according to squadron commander Trevor Frichera.
When it comes to parking, Frichera said, there is some strategy involved on the part of those directing traffic to make sure the situation doesn’t become a disaster, but it’s not really all that complicated.
“Get the cars off the road as fast as possible and get them into spots. It depends on the lots and the layouts — each one is a little different,” Frichera said. Even so, he added, the basic idea is the same: get the cars in parking spots quickly.
But if directing traffic involves adapting that strategy effectively, he advised fairgoers to keep things simple. Rule No. 1, according to Frichera, is don’t arrive right before one of the big events and expect to find convenient parking that will allow you to exit promptly after the show.
“Gate 1 and Gate 2 are pretty much where you’re going to want to park,” he said. “Get there early and avoid the busiest times.”
Parking can be stressful — the late-August heat, the late-arriving crowd before a concert or demolition derby, the occasionally demanding children in the back seats who want to already be on the rides or in line at the Crawford County Fair Dairy Committee Milkshake and Ice Cream Booth.
One way to avoid such turmoil is to take public transportation to the fair.
Crawford Area Transportation Authority will operate a fair route from the Downtown Mall in Meadville to the fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day from Aug. 22 to 27. Fares are $1.50 each way for adults, 75 cents for youths age 6 to 17 and handicapped people. Children under 6 and seniors 65 and older ride for free.
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.