In 2020, the Crawford County Fair Board booked ventriloquist Darci Lynne to perform at the fairgrounds grandstand. Little did they know it would take two years before she would finally be able to do so.
Lynne is the lead entertainment act at the Crawford County Fair this year, taking to the stage Sunday at 8 p.m. Lynne is well known for being the youngest contestant to win NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” garnering more than 67 million views on the show’s YouTube page and the most votes for a final performance in the history of the show.
The COVID-19 pandemic repeatedly delayed Lynne’s appearance at the fair. But with restrictions finally being eased, county residents and visitors will finally get the chance to see her family-friendly show.
“We booked her over two years ago, so we’re thrilled the date is finally coming,” said Dean Maynard, president of the fair board.
Maynard said the board is especially excited since Lynne’s performance date is free admission day at the fair. While people will have to pay to get into her show, it’s hoped the combination of her performance and the free admission will be a major hit.
“Big coming out day for us, coming back from the break,” he said.
Lynne is far from the only act set to perform during the week, however. Country music fans will get the chance to enjoy the tunes of bands Country Redford and The Hillbilly Way on Friday, with the former opening at 5:30 p.m. and the latter following up at 8.
Both bands are relatively local, Country Redford hailing from Cleveland, Ohio, while Hillbilly Way is located in the Pittsburgh area. Maynard said Hillbilly Way performed at the annual convention for the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs, and attending fair board members were impressed with what they heard.
“They’re just very entertaining, very fun to listen to and watch, and they were close by,” he said.
Meanwhile, Thomas Clark, drummer for Country Redford, said the band got its start in 2013, with the current lineup finalizing in 2017. The band’s show mixes covers of modern country hits, rock n’ roll and their own material.
“A lot of stuff like AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, even Goldfinger,” Clark said.
The band has released two albums of their own thus far, “Blue Skies and Summer Nights” in 2018 and “Hayfield Harmony” earlier this year. While a country band, many of the musicians have backgrounds in rock, and that has played into their original works.
“I wouldn’t call it heavy by any means,” Clark said. “It’s definitely easy to listen to, but we definitely have some rock influences.”
The dual concerts will have additional seating options unique to them over other grandstand events. Groups of four can get $20 seats on the track just in front of the stage with standing tables. The option is available for both concerts, with attendees able to use the seats for either both acts or only a single act if they wish.
In addition to the stage acts, there will be grandstand events for motorist fans, like the antique truck and tractor pull on Monday and standard truck and tractor pull on Thursday.
The KOI Drag Race, which was a new part of the fair last year, makes its return on Wednesday. Vehicles of almost any kind will be entered to compete in drag races, a spectacle which Maynard said led to a lot of “screaming and hollering” from the audience last year.
“The night of the event last year, we booked them this year,” Maynard said. The organizer told him, “You guys have been great. I want to come back.”
On a more emotional note, Tuesday will see the Chuck Burns Memorial Six Horse Hitch Classic held. Burns was the chairman of the draft horse department for the fair and was a major part in bringing wider attention to the event. He was killed in an accident at the 2017 fair.
In addition to the bigger events, harness racing will be held regularly at the grandstand throughout the fair week.
All in all, Maynard and the fair board are looking forward to how attendees enjoy this year’s acts. He said the acts picked this year are “more reasonably priced” for the fair’s coffers, while still giving some solid entertainment without the risk a more expensive show might bring.
And, after all, who wouldn’t pass up the chance to play at the largest county fair east of the Mississippi River?
“Everybody likes the Crawford County Fair,” he said. “It means something to be here. It means something to perform this year.”
